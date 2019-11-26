New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Rain showers in the morning, then cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers early with mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.