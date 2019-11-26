Nearly a month after its season ended, the New Castle High football team has picked up another victory.
The WPIAL determined Monday that West Mifflin used an ineligible player who was in his fifth year of high school for all of the 2019 season. Therefore, the Titans must forfeit all of their victories and are banned from the postseason next year.
In addition, they are placed on probation for two years and football coach Rod Steele and the school’s athletic administration are publicly censured. The school also must submit a plan to avoid repeating any similar eligibility oversights.
A 35-27 win over New Castle in Week 4 of the season was one of those wins for West Mifflin. Ironically, the ineligible player — wide receiver Ni-Keese Hodges-Demery — formerly played for the ‘Canes. He was listed as a sophomore wide receiver/defensive back on New Castle’s 2018 roster.
This season, Hodges-Demery was listed as a senior for West Mifflin. He scored a touchdown in the win over New Castle, which finished 6-5 after losing to Belle Vernon in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. The forfeit will change the ‘Canes’ final record to 7-4.
“It’s certainly an unfortunate event that we weren’t playing on an even playing field the evening we played West Mifflin,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “With that said, they outplayed us that evening, so it is strange to rewrite a victory.
“That win and $1 will buy us a cup of coffee.”
Cowart said his team will accept the forfeit win and move on.
“We were not aware they were playing an ineligible player. We do know the player in question because he was on our roster a season ago,” Cowart said. “We will accept the forfeit victory because that’s what the rule says, but I sure enjoy beating teams on the scoreboard.”
West Mifflin can appeal to the PIAA. The Titans went 5-6 overall this season in Steele’s first as the team’s coach, falling to South Fayette 52-0 in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.