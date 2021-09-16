The Laurel High football team’s offense is in high gear this year.
The Spartans are averaging 37.3 points and 322 yards a game. It’s enabled Laurel to cruise to a 3-0 start.
Cam Caldararo is a big reason why the Spartans are moving the ball up and down the field.
“Cam has developed his game and developed his craft,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “He hits the weight room hard; they run hard every single time.
“Just his play up front, he’s grading high with his blocking. He’s just relentless. He has a motor on him that doesn’t stop. It goes with how he lifts and he trains. He gives you everything he has. He knows and understands the offense so well.
A 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior and son of Brandi and Jeff Caldararo, Cam Caldararo plays guard and right tackle on offense, and defensive end on the opposite side of the ball. He’s a four-year starter on offense and a three-starter on defense. Caldararo plays special teams as well.
“Cam doesn’t come off the field,” Cooper said. “He has speed off the edge and he gets to the quarterback.”
Caldararo enjoys seeing action in all three phases of the game.
“Ever since my freshman year I’ve played both ways and on special teams,” he said. “It’s a lot of work and it’s tiring at times. But, you push through it and work harder in practice so you’re ready for that time when it comes.”
Cooper has put an increased emphasis for the Spartans to be improved in the passing game this season.
“He does very well there,” Cooper said of Caldararo’s pass-blocking skills. “He has great hands and he gets himself in great positions.
“He’s just effective everywhere. It allows him to be an impact player for us.”
The staple of Laurel’s offensive attack is the team’s ground game. Senior running back Luke McCoy leads the county in rushing with 471 yards on 37 carries.
“That’s a strength of Cam’s, his ability to get on linebackers and get on people,” Cooper said of Caldararo’s run blocking. “That makes him effective on the perimeter.
“He has the speed and understands where he needs to be. If we need him to block down on someone he will do that.”
Caldararo acknowledged the level of physical play he brings to the trenches.
“I grew up with a bunch of kids like Luke (McCoy), we’ve always been real aggressive and competitive with each other,” Caldararo said. “I’ve always used that aggression.
“When it’s game time, I get mentally ready about two days before the game. I get mentally set and come out as hard as I can the whole game.”
Caldararo put in some extra work in the offseason on the defensive side of the ball.
“I went to a couple of football camps and they taught me to use my hands more,” Caldararo said. “The one thing I’ve been working more on this year on defense is to improve my pass rush or to get to the ball quicker.”
Caldararo and his Laurel teammates are gearing up for a big game Friday. The Spartans will welcome Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. in the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference opener for both schools. The Tigers (0-2) won the conference crown last year.
“It feels good to be 3-0, but we still have some work to do offensively,” Caldararo said. “The defense has looked pretty good.
“Offensively, I think we need to step up a little bit to the next level. We lost to them last year. I think this will be a big game for us and I think we’ll be out there ready to compete.”
Caldararo plays football and baseball. He’s currently undecided on his future plans.
“I don’t really have a preference, I’ll play either one in college,” Caldararo said. “I’ve been talking to some schools and I know I have the option of football or baseball. I haven’t really decided yet.”
