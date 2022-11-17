Union High’s Jordan Brown only started playing football in his sophomore year, but has improved constantly.
The junior lineman helped Union defeated Laurel, 30-28, in the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinals last week.
“It was a revenge game. They beat us earlier in the season and it felt really good to come together as a team and finally give them one,” Brown said. “From our last performance, I think we definitely stepped it up. We knew what to expect, we were confident in our plays of what coach gave us and we just went out there and did what we had to do.”
Union coach Kim Niedbala said Brown’s evolution on the team was a “question mark for us going in but he’s performed.
“He’s just getting better and better every week. He’s a team player. He’s going to do what’s asked of him.”
For his efforts, Brown was named the Lawrence County Lineman of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A son of Melani and Booker Brown, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound lineman also competes in track and field for Union.
“His work ethic is very, very good,” Niedbala said. “I think he takes things to heart; he tries to correct them. If he’s supposed a take a six-inch step and he doesn’t do it, the next play, he’s working on that. His total critique of himself — he understands that he needs to improve every play.”
Brown plays on the offensive and defensive line for the Scotties.
“Defense is always fun because you could say maybe it’s not as complicated. You just get to run and go hit somebody,” Brown said on if he prefers playing defense or offense. “O-line, I’ve done it more. I think I might be a little better on the O-line. I guess I could say I prefer my left guard spot.”
Brown is still fairly new to the gridiron.
“I never played my freshman year,” Brown said. “My sophomore year was my first ever year playing, ever touching the field.”
What made Brown play as a lineman?
“I was always a bigger kid so it just kind of worked out,” Brown said. “They needed some more fresh meat out there.”
Brown commented on the strengths the offensive and defensive lines posses.
“Our offensive line, we’re basically like a family. We come together no matter what. If someone gets knocked down, we tell them to get back up and hit them again,” Brown said. “Our defensive line, every single one of those guys, they’re killers. I have to deal with some of them in practice and they’re tough. I know firsthand.”
Brown talked about how Union has made history in reaching the semifinals for the first time since 1979.
“Coach (Niedbala), he’s really changed the culture here at Union. We didn’t know what to expect when we first saw him, but us being here says enough,” Brown said. “It’s just incredible really. When I started playing my sophomore year, I knew we might win a couple games. I could never imagine us going this far. You’ve got to give credit to all the guys around and obviously the coaches as well pushing us to where we are.”
Brown said communication on the lines has been off and on.
“Whenever we need to talk about a guy moving, a back moving we do what we got to do and get the win,” Brown said.
“That’s an ongoing evolution,” Niedbala said of the line’s communication. “That’s one of the keys is obviously those five guys up front have to communicate all the time. He’s one of them that are going ahead and doing that together.”
What makes a good lineman, according to Brown?
“Obviously, being a little bigger and tougher helps,” Brown said. “I think what really matters is your heart and your ability not to give up no matter what you face.
“I think what’s made our line successful was our continuous drive to improve. Even if we had a bad game we knew what we had to improve on and kept going, kept going higher and that’s what really helped us.”
Brown praised the Scotties’ senior leadership.
“The seniors are great,” he said. “They all work super hard. They all push us to work harder too. There’s a couple always giving me a hard time but I know it’s for the better.”
Brown believes Union’s offensive and defensive lines are cohesive units.
“I’d say after working together for so long we’ve really got that sweet spot of where we need to be,” Brown said. “We know we can do just about anything as long as we put our minds to it.”
Brown is currently undecided on if he will play a sport at the collegiate level.
“If the opportunity presents itself, maybe,” Brown said of playing a sport in college. “I think I’ll just go with my academics for now. I still haven’t gotten any visits. We’re still working that out.”
The Scotties will face Big Seven Conference rival and 14th-seeded Rochester in the WPIAL semifinals. Union defeated the Rams 6-0 the last time the teams battled on Oct. 7.
“Last game, we had a lot of mistakes. They played tough,” Brown said of Rochester. “Coming in now, we know what to expect. They know what to expect as well. It really is going to be about who can out prepare and who can outwork the other.”
For Niedbala, he still has another season to watch the continuing improvement of Brown.
“I think anytime that you play as an underclassmen and you’re successful, things continue to go up and up,” Niedbala said. “Now, he’s kind of bringing some of the younger kids along and I think that’s a great thing. He has a whole other year left so that’s very fortunate for us.”
