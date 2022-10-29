CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP — New Castle High was right where it wanted to be at halftime of Friday night’s game at Blackhawk.
The Red Hurricane trailed just 9-7 at the break and was to receive the second-half kickoff.
The second half, however, did not go New Castle’s way.
Blackhawk scored 28 second-half points to knock off the ‘Canes, 37-7, in WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference football action at Blackhawk Stadium.
“I give the guys credit,” New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said. “With the season we’ve had, it would have been easy to come out and cry and lay down, but they came out and fought in the first half. We’re so depleted and it caught up with us in the second half. We had a couple of opportunities to put some points on the board in the first half, but we didn’t get it so that put us on our heels.”
The Cougars, who snapped a four-game losing streak, got on the scoreboard first as Maurice Watson-Trent scored on a 10-yard run at the 9:04 mark of the first quarter.
New Castle’s defense helped set up its score.
Blackhawk quarterback Stephen Knallay was hit by a host of ‘Canes and fumbled. Bryce Wood pounced on the loose ball at the Cougars 36-yard line.
“That was a big play,” Robinson said. “We need turnovers. They’re a big part of the game. We’ve had a rough time of sustaining drives all year, so we need some splash plays. That started us off. Bryce made a heck of a play. He’s been a warrior for us.”
On New Castle’s first play following the turnover, quarterback Kyrell Harris hit Tayshaun Wilkins on a slant over the middle, and the senior speedster raced 36 yards for the tying touchdown at the 8:09 mark of the second quarter.
“At this stage of the season and where we’re at, we’ve still got some talented people,” Robinson said. “If you put the ball in their hands, they can run it, they can catch it and they can throw it. We felt coming into the game that if we had time, we could get the ball to our skill people.”
The ‘Canes’ defense again snuffed out a Blackhawk drive on the ensuing possession when Chase Lemmon picked off a pass at the New Castle 4.
But New Castle’s drive stalled and on a punt on fourth-and-10, the snap went out of the end zone, giving the Cougars a safety with 3:45 remaining before the half.
The second half was all Blackhawk.
Dontae Campagna had touchdown runs of 45, 4 and 33 yards in the second half and Alex Pritchard added a 5-yard TD run for the Cougars.
Campagna led the Blackhawk ground attack that piled up 351 yards on 54 carries with 129 yards to go along with his three scores.
“They’re aggressive up front,” Robinson said. “They’re physical and they can execute. If you can do those things, you can run the ball.”
New Castle’s second-half possessions ended in three punts and two interceptions. The ‘Canes did not cross midfield in the second half.
New Castle wrapped up its season with nine straight losses to finish at 0-7 in the Parkway and 1-9 overall.
“It’s been an eye opener, but what I’ll remember most is in the end with our record being 1-9, there are still some quality kids up here at New Castle,” Robinson said.
“We’ve just got to find a way to put some wins on the board.”
The game marked the final one for New Castle’s senior class.
“The ones that stuck it out, this is going to help them down the road later in life,” Robinson said. “I don’t know when it might be. It might be 10 years, it might be one, but somewhere down the road they’ll be able to lean back in and take their experiences in football across the bridges they’re going to face in their lives.”
