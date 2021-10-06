Big games are scattered around this week’s high school football schedule for Lawrence County teams.
All eight schools are in action Friday night and they are playing against schools located outside the county.
A region championship is likely on the line when Farrell travels to Wilmington. Playoff positioning will be at stake in the WPIAL Midwestern Conference and Big Seven Conference, highlighted by such games as Mohawk at Beaver Falls and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union.
FREEDOM (1-2, 2-4) AT ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN (0-3, 0-4), 7 P.M.
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference clash.
The Wolverines have lost 21 consecutive games. They have been held to 20 points this season, 14 of which came last week in a 58-14 home loss to Neshannock.
Freedom’s two wins have come against Quaker Valley (1-5) and Riverside (0-5).
NEW BRIGHTON (1-2, 2-4)
AT LAUREL (3-0, 6-0), 7 P.M.
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle.
The Spartans must stay focused on the Lions with a key road matchup set for next week against Mohawk.
Laurel has won nine consecutive regular season games dating back to last season. The Spartans have won each of their last two games by a 48-0 count against Riverside and Freedom.
Laurel’s Luke McCoy leads the county in rushing with 1,041 yards on 78 carries, good for a 13.3 yards-per-carry average. He also has scored a county-high 18 touchdowns.
RIVERSIDE (0-3, 0-5)
AT NESHANNOCK (2-1, 5-1), 7 P.M.
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference contest.
The Lancers are outscoring the opposition by an average tally of 37.2-8.2. Neshannock’s lone loss is a 15-7 setback to Mohawk.
Peyton Weaver is the Lancers’ top rusher with 444 yards on 39 carries and nine touchdowns.
OUR LADY OF THE SACRED HEART (2-1, 4-1)
AT UNION (1-2, 3-3), 7 P.M.
This is a Class 1A Big Seven Conference matchup.
The Scotties have struggled since a 16-0 win over Rochester. Union has built leads against Northgate and Cornell, only to lose each of the last two weeks 22-16 and 34-22, respectively.
Union has lost six straight matchups to the Chargers. The Scotties’ last win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart came in 2012, 20-6.
This is a crucial contest for Union. The Scotties are in a three-way tie for fifth place with Northgate and Shenango.
Quarterback Tyler Staub paces Union’s aerial attack, completing 36 passes in 87 attempts for 546 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
MOHAWK (3-0, 4-2) AT BEAVER FALLS (2-1, 2-3), 7 P.M.
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference tilt.
The Warriors are locked in a first-place tie in the conference with Laurel. Mohawk has outscored its opponents by a narrow 117-115.
The Warriors are looking for their first four-game winning streak since 2018.
Mohawk has lost 12 straight against the Tigers. The Warriors’ last win against Beaver Falls came back in 2000, 31-28. It’s Mohawk’s only win in the 17-game series.
Marc Conti caught five passes for 109 yards last week and four touchdowns in a 37-0 road win over winless Riverside.
Beaver Falls is coached by Ellwood City graduate Nick Nardone.
NORTHGATE (1-2, 2-4) AT SHENANGO (1-2, 1-4), 7 P.M.
This is a Class 1A Big Seven Conference clash.
The Wildcats breathed life into their playoffs last week with a 28-6 win over Burgettstown. C.J. Miller rolled up 103 rushing yards on 22 attempts with three touchdowns. He intercepted a pass as well.
Hunter Lively leads Shenango’s ground game with 309 yards on 65 carries and a touchdown.
FARRELL (4-0, 4-0) AT WILMINGTON (4-0, 4-1), 7 P.M.
This is a District 10, Region 1-2A showdown.
The winner of this game will be in the driver’s seat for the region championship.
The Steelers are ranked No. 1 in the state poll, as recognized by PennLive. The Greyhounds are No. 8. Farrell took over the top spot from Southern Columbia (5-1), which lost last week to Wyomissing, 41-21.
Wilmington climbed a spot as well from last week’s poll.
The Greyhounds won both meetings last year against the Steelers. Wilmington topped Farrell in the regular season, 41-20, and held on for a 19-14 verdict in the D-10, Class 2A championship game.
The Steelers’ last win in the series was a 31-19 decision in 2018.
Luke Edwards has collected 525 yards rushing on 62 attempts for Wilmington with 10 touchdowns.
Last week, Wilmington rallied from a 21-0 first-half deficit to capture a 28-27 region road win over Sharpsville. Ben Miller’s 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and James Winters’ extra point proved to be the winning points.
NEW CASTLE (1-0, 4-2) AT BEAVER (0-1, 3-2), 7:30 P.M.
This is a Class 4A Parkway Conference matchup.
The Red Hurricane rallied late for a 14-10 home win over Montour last week in the league opener. New Castle quarterback Chris Hood connected with Austin Kelly on the game-winning touchdown pass of 17 yards with 8.3 seconds remaining. It also marked the 751st all-time win for New Castle.
Last year’s game between the schools was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ‘Canes’ Chris Hood is guiding the offensive attack. Hood has 473 yards rushing on 74 attempts. He has completed 37 passes in 77 attempts for 429 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. Hood also has seven total touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.