BEAVER FALLS — The Mohawk High football team fell in an away game to Beaver Falls on Friday.
The Warriors suffered a 54-7 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference against Beaver Falls.
The Tigers had a successful first half to gain a large lead against Mohawk.
Beaver Falls’ Jaren Brickner threw a 23- and 80-yard TD pass to Richard Singleton in the first quarter to pick up the first two touchdowns of the game. Singleton continued the momentum after breaking into the end zone on a 10-yard run in the first.
In the second quarter, Bobby Fadden scored the lone touchdown of the night for Mohawk (2-2 conference, 2-3 overall) on a 12-yard pass by Jay Wrona. Fadden had three receptions for 38 yards, while Wrona was 6 for 14 for 95 yards in the game.
Brickner connected with Singleton again on a 76-yard pass for another touchdown in the second quarter. Drey Hall and Brickner made the next two touchdowns of the second on a 1- and 2-yard run, respectively.
Beaver Falls (4-0, 6-1) entered halftime leading against Mohawk, 46-7.
Michael Blackshear raced 80 yards for a core for the Tigers’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors had a total of 47 rushing yards and 103 passing yards in the game.
Mohawk is set to faceoff against Freedom at home at 7 p.m. Friday.
