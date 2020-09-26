The struggles continue for the Ellwood City Lincoln High football team.
Beaver Falls rolled up 661 yards of total offense en route to a 54-26 WPIAL Midwestern Conference road win over the Wolverines on Friday night.
Ellwood City (0-3 conference, 0-3 conference) has lost 13 straight games. The Wolverines, though, did crack the scoreboard for the first time this season.
Rodney Grymes scored the first points of the year for Ellwood on a 15-yard run in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 26-7 after R.J. Wilson's successful conversion kick.
Zach Gatto caught a touchdown and ran for another for the Wolverines. Aaron Hobel hauled in a scoring pass to account for Ellwood City's scores.
Gatto rushed for 76 yards on 20 carries to lead the Wolverines.
Three ball carriers ran for over 100 yards for the Tigers (3-0, 3-0), led by Josh Hough with 243 yards on just four attempts.
Ellwood City visits Neshannock (2-1, 2-1) for a conference matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.
