The Neshannock High football team’s four-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Beaver Falls on Friday.
The Tigers went unanswered against Neshannock, 22-0, to pick up a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference victory.
“Our defensive coordinator and our defensive staff hammered our kids all week on playing discipline football,” said Beaver Falls coach Nick Nardone, who is an Ellwood City Lincoln graduate. “Neshannock does a lot of nice things to trick you, to deceive you, motions, jets. It’s all about reading keys and they hammered those guys on keys, keys, keys. These kids played their (tails) off and they got a win because they did everything we asked them to do. We couldn’t have asked more of our kids tonight.”
Beaver Falls (2-0 conference, 4-1 overall) had an onside kick for the opening kickoff but that wasn’t the plan according to Nardone.
“That wasn’t on purpose,” Nardone said. “He kicked it off the side of his foot not on purpose. He just kicked it off the side of his foot, that was pure luck.”
It was a back-and-forth battle after Neshannock (1-1, 4-1) stopped Beaver Falls’ first unexpected drive of the game. Both teams suffered turnovers to remain scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
Neshannock’s first drive of the second quarter made it to the 11-yard line before a timeout was called to attempt a field goal but to no avail.
“We came out, I thought we had a good game plan. We stopped them early but when we got our chances we didn’t capitalize offensively. We missed a wide open guy for a touchdown and we also missed a field goal,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “That’s 10 points left on the board against a good team. You know they’re going to strike sooner or later. As the game wore on, their big bodies wore on us and they wore us down.”
The Lancers’ defensive pressure held Beaver Falls’ rushing attempts early on the second quarter.
Jaren Brickner launched a 66-yard pass to Trey Singleton to pick up the Tigers’ first touchdown of the game with less than four minutes left in the second quarter. A two-point conversion attempt by Beaver Falls fell short.
“He’s a gifted athlete,” Nardone said of Brickner. “You see him running the ball but he can throw it just as good. Whenever teams are wanting to load in on us we can throw the ball, too. We did a great job tonight of staying balanced. When we needed to throw, he hit the throws. Very proud of the way he played and all of them played tonight.”
Brickner had a 28-yard pass to Singleton again to put the ball on the Lancers’ 15-yard line. Brickner ran the ball into the end zone on the next play and then had a successful pass for two extra points to end the first half, 14-0.
“We made some adjustments both offensively and defensively,” Mozzocio said about the second half. “We felt like we could get back in the game. We had our opportunities but they ate up a lot of clock on us when they got the ball. Our kids played hard, they kept sticking their nose in there but they just chunked us four or five at a time and kept the clock running.”
Neshannock had a slew of opportunities in the third quarter from a kickoff recovery and a fumble recovery but couldn’t capitalize when needed.
The Lancers tried to switch from ground to air with Jonny Huff throwing eight passes in the fourth quarter but only two were completed.
The Tigers’ defensive pressure continued to focus on Huff.
“We were fine with that,” Mozzocio said on the defensive pressure applied to Huff. “We just got to get other people stepping up. They were beating us up front at the point of attack. When that happens it doesn’t matter who’s carrying the ball, you’re not going to have any success.”
Da’Sean Anderson had a 14-yard run in the fourth for Beaver Falls’ final touchdown of the night and Michael Blackshear was successful with rushing in the two-point conversion.
“We challenged them. We told them we were going to run the ball,” Nardone said. “We knew, again, Neshannock’s offense causes teams fits. We wanted to keep their offense off the field. We wanted to possess the ball and we challenged those front seven guys to maintain drives and work the ball down the field and run the clock and I couldn’t have asked for a better job. They did amazing up front.”
Huff’s last pass of the game was intercepted by Singleton. The Tigers ended their last drive on Neshannock’s seven-yard line before running out the clock.
“We’re just going to turn the page just like we would’ve if we won,” Mozzocio said. “We’re going to get ready for New Brighton now and continue on with the season one at a time. Our goal now is to finish 9-1.
“We’re going to put this game behind us, watch film, fix mistakes and then move forward. That’s all you can do.”
