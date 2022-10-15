The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team did not have a successful first home game of the season on Friday after renovations were finished on Helling Stadium.
The Wolverines fell to Beaver Falls, 42-13, in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference game.
Beaver Falls’ Richard Singleton scored the first touchdown of the night in the first quarter after catching a 58-yard pass from Jaren Brickner. Drey Hall and Datalian Beauford had a 4- and 7-yard run, respectively, for touchdowns to end the first quarter with the Tigers leading, 22-0.
Elijah Palmer-McCane hauled the ball 17 yards in the second quarter to grab Ellwood City’s (1-4 conference, 2-6 overall) first touchdown of the game. Beaver Falls (5-0, 7-1) responded with Singleton scoring another touchdown off of a 21-yard pass from Brickner.
Palmer-McCane broke into the end zone after a four-yard run for Ellwood City’s final touchdown of the night in the third quarter. McCane rushed for a total of 143 yards in the game.
Brickner had a five-yard run for a touchdown and then threw a 41-yard pass to Singleton for the final touchdown of the game in the third quarter.
Beaver Falls posted a total of 262 passing yards to Ellwood City’s 33.
The Wolverines visit Neshannock at 7 p.m. Friday in a conference matchup.
