The city’s biggest job vacancy will be discussed at a public meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The open position of varsity football coach at New Castle High School and its applicants are slated to be talked about at Tuesday’s meeting of the school district’s athletic council. The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Croton Administration Building, 420 Fern St.
The job became open when Joe Cowart, citing a desire to spend more time with his family, resigned after 10 seasons and a 55-48 record on Jan. 25. Cowart, 40, is a junior high math and high school communications teacher at New Castle.
New Castle reached the playoffs in eight seasons under Cowart, including a spot in the 2016 WPIAL Class 4A championship game, a 42-0 loss to Thomas Jefferson at Heinz Field.
A job listing in the New Castle News by the district indicates it is seeking candidates with previous experience as a high school varsity coach or full-time collegiate coaching experience, as well as strong leadership and communication skills.
The new head coach will be allowed to assemble their own assistant coaching staff.
The deadline to apply is Monday at 2 p.m.
