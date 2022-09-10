The New Castle High football team kept up with the high-octane Armstrong offense in the first half Friday night.
But, the River Hawks seemingly re-fueled at halftime and the Red Hurricane couldn’t keep up in the second half.
Armstrong scored 35 second-half points en route to a 49-13 WPIAL nonconference win over New Castle at Taggart Stadium.
The ‘Canes (1-2) led 13-7 before the River Hawks took the lead for good on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Caden Olsen to Isaiah Brown in the second quarter. The pass came on fourth-and-12 with 1:06 to play in the half to give the guests a 14-13 advantage.
New Castle got the kickoff but did two quarterback kneels from its own to take it to halftime.
“I didn’t feel it at halftime,” first-year ‘Canes coach Stacy Robinson said if his team lost any momentum. “Psychologically, that’s my thing. We have to regroup and reload. But, we just didn’t get it done.”
The River Hawks’ go-ahead score was aided by an offside penalty by New Castle with the visitors in punt formation on fourth-and-four at their own 23.
“Just like last week, it’s the same type of thing,” Robinson said. “It was third-and-20 last week and we didn’t get off the field. Those are usually turning points in the game. There’s usually four or five plays that determine a football game. I’m sure there was more than that tonight, though.”
The ‘Canes were stuffed midway through the first quarter on a fourth-and-goal from the 1 with the game scoreless.
Armstrong needed just two plays after halftime to take control. Olsen completed an 11-yard pass and then raced 49 yards for a touchdown on the next play for a 21-13 advantage.
New Castle couldn’t get out of the gate in the second half. The ‘Canes had a punt blocked and returned for a score on their first possession, followed by an interception and a fumbled kickoff. By the time New Castle got its initial first down of the third quarter — which came on a roughing the punter penalty — Armstrong had taken a 35-13 lead.
“(Armstrong’s) first drive I think took the wind out of our sails,” Robinson said of the second half.
‘Canes quarterback Kyrell Harris finished 7 of 15 through the air for 162 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He threw scoring passes of 17 and 63 yards, both to Tyler Leekins. The 63-yarder was a strike into double coverage and Leekins raced about 25 yards to the end zone.
“Kyrell has a lot of weight on his shoulders. He’s a sophomore,” Robinson said. “He’s trying to lead the team. He’s the general out there on the field. Sometimes he gets a little down, but he’s doing a great job for us.
“The interceptions, people don’t realize they’re not all his fault. There could be a protection breakdown or a route run wrong and it looks look like he doesn’t know how to throw the ball. But, that’s not the case. He’s getting better each week and I’m happy with his performance tonight.”
New Castle struggled to move the ball on the ground, finishing with 29 yards total rushing, and 31 of those yards came in the final frame.
“I don’t think they were bigger than us. We just have to execute,” Robinson said of New Castle’s rushing attack. “We’re playing a lot of young guys. When these lights come on on a Friday night, it’s tough. It’s difficult. We can’t cry about it. We have to try and get better.”
Armstrong threw the ball 35 times and amassed 227 yards through the air.
The ‘Canes were missing sophomore running back Kaevon Gardner, who was out with a lower-body injury suffered the previous week against Mars. Gardner has 110 yards rushing on just nine carries this season.
New Castle returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to West Allegheny (3-0) to open up Parkway Conference play.
