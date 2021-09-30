Conference play is finally in full swing around Lawrence County.
The New Castle High football team is the final county squad to compete in a league game. The Red Hurricane will open league play at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Montour in a Parkway Conference battle.
Seven games highlight this week’s action for area teams, six of which will be contested Friday night. For schools competing in conferences other than the Parkway, this is a key week to either climb in the standings, maintain a high standing or remain in the playoff race.
MONTOUR (2-3) AT NEW CASTLE (3-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The ‘Canes are coming off a 56-7 nonconference road loss to defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champion Central Valley, which is ranked No. 2 in the state.
The Spartans won last year’s meeting, 47-22.
Quarterback Chris Hood leads New Castle’s attack with 345 yards rushing on 54 attempts. He has completed 32 passes in 65 attempts for 385 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
NESHANNOCK (1-1, 4-1) at ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN
(0-2, 0-3) 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.
The Wolverines have lost 20 consecutive games.
The Lancers’ Peyton Weaver rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns last week in a 49-6 win over Freedom. Weaver leads the Lancers’ ground game with 372 yards on 31 carries. He has scored eight touchdowns as well.
Neshannock has won three straight against Ellwood City. The Wolverines’ last win over the Lancers came in 2005, 20-3, at home.
UNION (1-1, 3-2) AT CORNELL (2-0, 3-1), 7 p.m. FRIDAY
This is a Class 1A Big Seven Conference contest.
The Scotties are coming off a tough 22-16 road loss to Northgate last week. Union led that game 16-0 and a had chance to remain in the upper tier of the conference standings. This is a key game for the Scotties.
Union won last year’s matchup against the Raiders in one overtime, 20-18.
Scotties quarterback Tyler Staub ranks second in the county in passing with 455 yards. He has completed 29 passes in 65 attempts with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
RIVERSIDE (0-2, 0-4) AT MOHAWK (2-0, 3-2),7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference clash.
The Warriors are looking to run their conference mark to 3-0 and remain in the thick of the conference title chase. Mohawk held on in the late stages last week to forge a 28-26 road win over New Brighton.
The Warriors have lost two in a row against Riverside.
Mohawk’s J.C. Voss leads the county in passing. Voss is 62 of 107 through the air for 702 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
SHENANGO (0-2, 0-4) AT BURGETTSTOWN (0-2, 2-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 1A Big Seven battle.
The Wildcats can climb back into the playoff hunt with a much-needed road win.
Shenango won last year’s clash, 48-7, en route to a berth in the WPIAL semifinals. The Wildcats haven’t started 0-5 since 2004. They finished 1-9 that season.
Hunter Lively leads Shenango’s rushing attack with 288 yards on 60 carries. He has scored one touchdown.
WILMINGTON (3-0, 3-1) AT SHARPSVILLE (1-1, 3-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, Region 1-2A matchup.
The Greyhounds are ranked No. 9 in the state poll in Class 2A as recognized by PennLive
Last week, the Greyhounds took care of Lakeview, 54-22. Wilmington led 54-0 at the half.
The Greyhounds have won the last seven meetings with the Blue Devils, which includes postseason matchups. Sharpsville’s last win over Wilmington was a 42-7 decision in 2015 on the Greyhounds’ home field.
Luke Edwards has rolled up a team-best 490 rushing yards on 51 attempts with nine touchdowns.
LAUREL (2-0, 5-0) AT FREEDOM (1-1, 2-3), 7 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference clash.
The Spartans are averaging 39.8 points per game. This is Laurel’s first 5-0 start since 1995. The Spartans lost the sixth game that year.
Laurel is looking for its first 6-0 start since at least as far back as 1993.
The Spartans’ Luke McCoy sits atop the county rushing list with 838 yards on 67 totes with 14 touchdowns.
Laurel is among the teams to watch in the Class 2A state rankings by PennLive.
