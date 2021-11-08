The sites are finally in for the upcoming wave of high school football playoff games.
Five Lawrence County schools are still standing and will take the field Friday night. Four of those schools compete in the WPIAL.
Ninth-seeded New Castle High (7-4) will take on top-seeded Belle Vernon (8-0) at 7 p.m. on the Leopards’ home field in a WPIAL Class 4A matchup. Belle Vernon had a first-round bye.
In WPIAL Class 2A action, Laurel and Mohawk are still alive. The third-seeded Spartans (11-0) will once again host a playoff game, this time, against sixth-seeded Serra Catholic (11-1) at 7 p.m.
Tenth-seeded Mohawk (6-5) will square off against second-seeded Sto-Rox (11-0) at 7 p.m. at North Hills.
Wilmington advanced to its sixth consecutive District 10 championship game last week with a 41-21 win over Northwestern in the semifinals. The Greyhounds (7-2) will battle Farrell at 7 p.m. Friday at Hickory for the championship. Wilmington has won five District 10 titles in a row. The Steelers (8-0) captured a 54-0 win over the Greyhounds on Wilmington’s home field on Oct. 8.
Wilmington is the No. 3 seed in the bracket, while Farrell is the top seed.
