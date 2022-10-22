The New Castle High football team started slow and couldn’t recover Friday night.
The Red Hurricane fell behind by 35 points at the half and suffered a 42-20 WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference loss to Ambridge.
New Castle (0-6 Parkway, 1-8 overall) dropped its eighth consecutive matchup since a 49-0 season-opening win over Summit Academy.
“It’s tough,” ‘Canes first-year coach Stacy Robinson said. “Coaching-wise, any time you lose, you’re opening yourself up to floodgates of criticism. Players, it can wear on their psyche.
“It’s something that has to be worked on from the ground up, at all levels. It’s going to take a while. We have to come up with a plan and then work the plan.”
The Bridgers (1-5, 2-7) scored a touchdown late in the first half for a 35-0 cushion and the score remained that way at the half. It enabled the mercy rule for the entire second half.
Seven of New Castle’s eight losses have resulted in the mercy rule.
“I spoke to the guys about the world resilient. Hopefully they will know what it means, or hopefully they will have a definition of it when they hear it,” Robinson said. “You just have to keep standing in there and swinging. That’s all you can do. You have to keep punching.”
The ‘Canes had six first-half possessions and five of them crossed deep into Ambridge territory. and all of them resulted in zero points.
Kyrell Harris hit Tyler Leekins on New Castle’s first offensive play for 34 yards down to the Bridgers’ 3. However, Leekins fumbled on the play and Ambridge recovered. The ‘Canes went for it on fourth down from the Bridgers’ 36, 33, 18 and 20 in the opening half. Each time resulted in a turnover on downs.
“The breakdowns. Blocking, penalties, just not executing,” Robinson said of the offensive miscues. “I thought we were in the end zone a couple of times, which tightens up the game and it also puts the other team back on its heels a little bit. Until you can score, you can only hold them off so long.
“We need big plays like the pass to Tyler Leekins. We need to get up on people and then ride the wave. That’s part of the game. It’s part of the ups and downs. We still had them pinned down there, but we let them off the hook a little bit. We made them punt, but we weren’t able to capitalize. You’ll have things like that in the game. We just have to get better at it.”
Leekins finished with three catches for 76 yards. He was removed from the game in the second quarter after making a catch and did not return.
“The trainer sat him out, something medically,” Robinson said. “I guess the mantra is, the next man has to step up. The next man did step up and that was Nate McKnight.”
In the second half, Harris got the team moving as the ‘Canes scored all 20 of their points. Harris threw three touchdown passes, all to McKnight.
Harris finished 9 of 20 for 195 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. McKnight caught four aerials for 83 yards.
“It gives you hope for tomorrow,” Robinson said of Harris and McKnight. “They are both young guys, sophomores. I’m glad to see them getting a good taste of success.”
The game also served as the last home football game for Sam Flora as the school’s long-time athletic director. Flora announced earlier in the school year he would retire and his tenure is expected to end Nov. 4.
New Castle closes the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Blackhawk (2-4, 3-6) in a Parkway Conference matchup.
“Hopefully the guys will get up for one more challenge,” Robinson said.
“How many times will you get knocked down and get back up again? It’s about being resilient.”
