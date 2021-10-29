ALIQUIPPA — Friday was the last regular-season game at Aliquippa’s Carl A. Aschman Memorial Stadium.
It wasn’t exactly a night to remember for New Castle. The Quips jumped all over the Red Hurricane for a 63-6 win in a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference tilt.
“We weren’t prepared and we were thoroughly outcoached and outplayed and the scoreboard showed it,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “That’s how far away we are from the top of Class 4A. We have a ways to go and a week to fix it. That’s what we’ll do. Well wear this thing for a few days and then go back to the drawing board, turn the page and get after it.”
Now, New Castle (3-2 conference, 6-4 overall) turns its attention to the WPIAL playoffs. The ’Canes find out their opponent when the playoff brackets are revealed Saturday night. The team played for a conference championship but earned the conference’s No. 3 seed for the playoffs, behind Aliquippa and Beaver.
“We have earned the right to be in the playoffs and we earned the right to play in a championship-style game tonight,” Cowart said. “Certainly, we didn’t perform the way wanted to, there’s no question about it.”
Aliquippa (5-0, 8-1) scored on its first offensive play. Freshman running back Tiqwai Hayes took a handoff and exploded down the field for a 60-yard touchdown jaunt. It was a precursor of what was to come for the Quips.
After a New Castle punt, Hayes ran in for a 17-yard TD. Aliquippa picked off a ’Canes pass on the next possession. The hosts made it count when Cyair Clark hauled in a 47-yard scoring strike from Quentin Goode for a 21-0 lead.
The Quips took advantage of three more New Castle turnovers in the second quarter and poured it on. Brandon Banks returned a punt 52 yards for a score. An interception set up Jon Tracy’s 19-yard scoring run. A fumbled kickoff led to Clark’s 27-yard scoring catch. Banks returned another interception 50 yards to the house for a 49-0 advantage.
Mike Wells broke the shutout late in the second quarter when he hauled in a 5-yard Chris Hood pass.
The second half featured a mercy-rule running clock. The Quips scored twice in the third quarter to set the final tally.
