A 2-2 start knocked Laurel out of conference championship contention last fall.
The team finished 5-2 in the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference play and reached the playoffs, but dropped a 21-20 thriller to Sto-Rox in the quarterfinals.
The Spartans hope to be ready this time around. And, unlike last year, the team has three nonconference games to get in a groove before it opens MAC play.
“Beaver Falls, New Brighton and Neshannock have a lot of good talent. Mohawk is returning a lot. Riverside has a new coach but they always have good athletes. It’s going to be a tough conference,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “We have to be clicking when that time comes.
“The kids are progressing well. We have a lot of skilled kids back and that experience shows. We’re young on the line, but we have a lot of guys fighting for positions there. It’s been going well. Every day, we just have to keep growing and get better. That’s been the focus.”
At quarterback, Kobe DeRosa, who started last year, is an option. Logan Ayres, who was hurt last season, and Chase Tinstman could see time, too. DeRosa could shift to the backfield with Luke McCoy, who rushed for 1,094 yards a year ago.
“Luke is explosive, strong and has great speed,” Cooper said. “He has all the attributes to be a great one.”
Michael Pasquarello, Landon Smith, Colin Bartley and Ayres could all get carries as well. Lucas Davis, Carter Haney, Brady Cooper, Tinstman, Pasquarello and Ayres could all be involved in the passing game.
“We have a lot of skilled kids we’ll use in a variety of different places,” Cooper said. “Hopefully, we can spread teams out and throw the football and take advantage of some 1-on-1 matchups.”
Colton Hill, Cam Caldararo and Ryan DiMuccio will start on the offensive line. Sam Arblaster, Joey Hudak, Keegan O’Brien and Jimmy Griffith are battling for snaps there as well.
The Spartans welcome back eight starters on defense. Karsten Alwardt, Sam Arblaster, Hudak, Hill, Caldararo, DiMuccio and Griffith will be up front. Brady Cooper and McCoy are at inside linebacker, while Josh Gibson and Ayres return at outside linebacker. Smith, Bartley, Pasquarello and DeRosa could see time in the secondary.
“I expect our defense to be sharp from the start,” Cooper said. “Our success will be dependent upon how well the line plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.