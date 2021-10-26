Teacher. Coach. Administrator. Friend. Mentor.
Bob Bleggi held all those roles in more than five decades at Neshannock High School. The former Lancers coach, teacher and athletic director passed away on Oct. 21, but his legacy lives on for many.
“He was just a wonderful guy. I can’t say enough good things about him,” said Tom Wiczen, who coached with Bleggi for many years at Neshannock. “I started at Neshannock in 1983. I coached football with him and track with him. He was a good mentor. He was athletic director when I was head football coach for four years. He did a real nice job with the way he dealt with the kids. He always explained everything in a fun way. Even though we worked hard, it didn’t seem like it was work because he made it seem fun.”
Bleggi, who was a New Castle High graduate and named to the school’s all-time football team, coached football and track and field at Neshannock for many years. The school honored him in 2014 when it named its football stadium after him.
“He always rooted for Neshannock and wanted the best for the kids. I certainly understand why they named stadium after him,” Neshannock co-athletic director Bob Burkes said. “He will be sadly missed.”
While the football stadium is named after Bleggi, his biggest impact probably came on the track, where he was involved at the district level as a track and field committee chairman and steering committee member starting in 1968 until he stepped away in 2020. He was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2012.
“A lot of people miss out on that fact,” Burkes said. “He even still ran our track meets at Neshannock. Everyone knew him in the WPIAL. He was a big part of their track committee and organizing the postseason. He was even known at the state level. When he walked into the state meet, everyone knew who he was.”
And, Bleggi knew who everyone was, too.
“He knew everybody and he remembered everything. His memory was like a steel trap,” Wiczen said. “He remembered every score of every game he coached. He remembered plays and details of various football games. We had a lot of trips together for track meets and state track meets and that’s what we’d talk about — all these specific plays and playing different teams and what they did. It was great.”
While Bleggi was dedicated to Neshannock, he looked to help others not affiliated with the school.
“Everybody knows about the impact he had at track and field and as an AD and coach. But, from the officiating world, he really helped a lot of young guys along,” said John Yerage, a longtime basketball and football official. “Back 38 years ago when I started, he kind of took me under his wing and kind of molded me and gave me assignments at an age where I might not have had those specific games. He helped me along and brought me up.
“I worked with him in basketball and football for a lot of years and he was really conscientious in what he did and tried to get the kids the best officials so they could have their best games,” he continued. “In some of the later years, when newer officials came onto the scene, he’d seek my advice about them, to see if a certain guy was ready to work a certain game or if we could put a guy in a different game. He’d call with rule questions just to understand the ruling on this and on that.
“Our relationship was long and close. He dedicated 100 percent to whatever he did. I know the WPIAL is going to miss him, especially in the track and field world because he basically ran the entire playoff system for them.”
Bleggi remained involved with Neshannock athletics until recently. Alongside his son, Doug, he ran the football stadium’s clock for games through last season. He served as game manager for other Lancers sporting events as well.
“Normally, before the games, the clock operator is called down to meet with the officials to go over everything. Well, everyone respected him so much, the officials would just go up to the pressbox to meet with him,” Burkes said. “He was always around. He liked being around sports at Neshannock, especially football and track. When he was keeping the clock at games, you could feel the passion he had for it and for the kids. He will be truly missed.”
