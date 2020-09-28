UNION
HEAD COACH: Stacy Robinson
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: John Bertolino, Joe Canciello, Randy DeJohn, C.J. Hunt, John Johnston, Dave Prestopine, Drew Robinson, Linnell Robinson, Anthony Rush
SENIORS
85 Brendan Diamond, WR/DB, 5-9, 143
77 Aaron Gunn, OL/DL, 6-3, 308
20 Ron Holmes, WR/DB, 5-10, 155
24 Anthony Nealy, WR/DB, 5-10, 166
75 Anthony Pavelko, OL/DL, 6-1, 211
25 Anthony Stanley, QB/LB, 6-1, 215
56 Jake Vitale, OL/LB, 5-10, 188
JUNIORS
7 Jackson Clark, RB/DB, 5-10, 185
55 Ronald Clark, OL/DL, 6-2, 210
80 Jacob Conner, WR/LB, 5-8, 157
23 Brandon Eppinger, WR/DB, 5-7, 146
63 Antonio Faraone, OL/DL, 5-9, 190
8 Lorenzo Mangino, RB/DB, 5-6, 135
64 Shane Roper, OL/DL, 6-0, 222
5 Tyler Staub, QB/DB, 5-11, 167
53 Nick Vitale, OL/LB, 5-10, 184
SOPHOMORES
54 Mason Benedict, OL/DL, 5-11, 221
44 Mark Stanley, RB/LB, 6-2, 226
FRESHMEN
57 Dennen Bowen, OL/LB, 5-6, 163
2 Andrew Cartwright, RB/LB, 5-10, 176
9 Marcus Gunn, RB/LB, 5-9, 161
10 Mike Gunn, WR/DB, 5-8, 145
21 Dayne Johnke, WR/DB, 5-10, 139
66 Robert McCurdy, OL/DL, 5-10, 205
67 Landon Pagley, OL/DL, 5-10, 217
4 Braylon Thomas, QB/DB, 6-0, 162
