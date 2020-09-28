Union Scotties roster

HEAD COACH: Stacy Robinson

VARSITY ASSISTANTS: John Bertolino, Joe Canciello, Randy DeJohn, C.J. Hunt, John Johnston, Dave Prestopine, Drew Robinson, Linnell Robinson, Anthony Rush

SENIORS 

85 Brendan Diamond, WR/DB, 5-9, 143

77 Aaron Gunn, OL/DL, 6-3, 308

20 Ron Holmes, WR/DB, 5-10, 155

24 Anthony Nealy, WR/DB, 5-10, 166

75 Anthony Pavelko, OL/DL, 6-1, 211

25 Anthony Stanley, QB/LB, 6-1, 215

56 Jake Vitale, OL/LB, 5-10, 188

JUNIORS

7 Jackson Clark, RB/DB, 5-10, 185

55 Ronald Clark, OL/DL, 6-2, 210

80 Jacob Conner, WR/LB, 5-8, 157

23 Brandon Eppinger, WR/DB, 5-7, 146

63 Antonio Faraone, OL/DL, 5-9, 190

8 Lorenzo Mangino, RB/DB, 5-6, 135

64 Shane Roper, OL/DL, 6-0, 222

5 Tyler Staub, QB/DB, 5-11, 167

53 Nick Vitale, OL/LB, 5-10, 184

SOPHOMORES

54 Mason Benedict, OL/DL, 5-11, 221

44 Mark Stanley, RB/LB, 6-2, 226  

FRESHMEN

57 Dennen Bowen, OL/LB, 5-6, 163

2 Andrew Cartwright, RB/LB, 5-10, 176

9 Marcus Gunn, RB/LB, 5-9, 161

10 Mike Gunn, WR/DB, 5-8, 145

21 Dayne Johnke, WR/DB, 5-10, 139

66 Robert McCurdy, OL/DL, 5-10, 205

67 Landon Pagley, OL/DL, 5-10, 217

4 Braylon Thomas, QB/DB, 6-0, 162

