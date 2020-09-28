Shenango Wildcats roster

SHENANGO

HEAD COACH: Jimmy Graham

VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Jeff Allay, Don Costa, Jimmy Ferrucci, Drue Flora, Bob Hilton, Jerry Holzhauser, Joe Merlino, John Montgomery, Andrew Morici, Vinny Nerti, David Patton

SENIORS

5 Aidan Johnston, K, 6-0, 178

20 Ryan Lenhart, TE/LB, 6-4, 209

25 Andrew Paiano, WR/DB, 5-7, 152

62 Alex Suber, OL/DL, 6-2, 266

4 Reis Watkins, RB/LB, 6-3, 220

27 Ramirez Williams, WR/DB, 5-10, 168

JUNIORS

70 Austin Bintrim, OL/DL, 5-11, 224

34 Adam Bryant, WR/S, 5-10, 158

3 Tino Campoli, QB, 5-11, 190

71 Jason Domenick, OL/DL, 5-11, 209

52 Colton Ferrucci, OL/DL, 6-1, 235

24 Tyler Kamerer, WR/DB, 5-9, 155

12 Tyler Morosky, WR/DB, 5-10, 142

17 Will Patton, TE/LB, 6-5, 220

30 Dalton Peters, WR/S, 6-2, 163

23 Preston Schry, WR/DB, 5-11, 163

74 Brandon Stuck, OL/DL, 6-2, 228

55 Trever Valenti, OL/DL, 6-1, 251 

SOPHOMORES

8 Nick Dando, WR/DB, 5-9, 143

7 Shawn Gould, QB/LB, 5-11, 151

50 Joseph Hassan, OL/DL, 5-7, 176

53 Kyle Lenhart, OL/DL, 6-2, 212

10 Hunter Lively, FB/S, 5-8, 152

21 Aaron Martin, RB/LB, 5-8, 183

2 CJ Miller, RB/DB, 5-9, 160

28 Hayden Morgan, WR/DB, 5-6, 155

60 Rocco Romeo, OL/DL, 5-9, 205

FRESHMEN

32 Colton Fedrizzi, TE/LB, 5-11, 165

51 Adam Frankovich, OL/DL, 6-1, 290

22 Vincent Houk, WR/DB, 5-1, 95

61 Chris Kale, OL/DL, 5-7, 203

6 Sam Myers, QB/LB, 5-10, 144

75 Levi Stuck, OL/DL, 5-8, 218 

