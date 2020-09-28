SHENANGO
HEAD COACH: Jimmy Graham
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Jeff Allay, Don Costa, Jimmy Ferrucci, Drue Flora, Bob Hilton, Jerry Holzhauser, Joe Merlino, John Montgomery, Andrew Morici, Vinny Nerti, David Patton
SENIORS
5 Aidan Johnston, K, 6-0, 178
20 Ryan Lenhart, TE/LB, 6-4, 209
25 Andrew Paiano, WR/DB, 5-7, 152
62 Alex Suber, OL/DL, 6-2, 266
4 Reis Watkins, RB/LB, 6-3, 220
27 Ramirez Williams, WR/DB, 5-10, 168
JUNIORS
70 Austin Bintrim, OL/DL, 5-11, 224
34 Adam Bryant, WR/S, 5-10, 158
3 Tino Campoli, QB, 5-11, 190
71 Jason Domenick, OL/DL, 5-11, 209
52 Colton Ferrucci, OL/DL, 6-1, 235
24 Tyler Kamerer, WR/DB, 5-9, 155
12 Tyler Morosky, WR/DB, 5-10, 142
17 Will Patton, TE/LB, 6-5, 220
30 Dalton Peters, WR/S, 6-2, 163
23 Preston Schry, WR/DB, 5-11, 163
74 Brandon Stuck, OL/DL, 6-2, 228
55 Trever Valenti, OL/DL, 6-1, 251
SOPHOMORES
8 Nick Dando, WR/DB, 5-9, 143
7 Shawn Gould, QB/LB, 5-11, 151
50 Joseph Hassan, OL/DL, 5-7, 176
53 Kyle Lenhart, OL/DL, 6-2, 212
10 Hunter Lively, FB/S, 5-8, 152
21 Aaron Martin, RB/LB, 5-8, 183
2 CJ Miller, RB/DB, 5-9, 160
28 Hayden Morgan, WR/DB, 5-6, 155
60 Rocco Romeo, OL/DL, 5-9, 205
FRESHMEN
32 Colton Fedrizzi, TE/LB, 5-11, 165
51 Adam Frankovich, OL/DL, 6-1, 290
22 Vincent Houk, WR/DB, 5-1, 95
61 Chris Kale, OL/DL, 5-7, 203
6 Sam Myers, QB/LB, 5-10, 144
75 Levi Stuck, OL/DL, 5-8, 218
