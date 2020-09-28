NEW CASTLE
HEAD COACH: Joe Cowart
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Drew Allen, Craig Anderson, Pat Cain, Matt Cureton, Denny Flora Jr., John Lambo, Pat Minenok, Tim Parish, Dave Thompson
SENIORS
20 Allen Bradley, TE/LB, 5-11, 195
17 Donny Cade, WR/FS, 6-2, 195
23 Jaylan Cox, TE/DB, 6-3, 250
40 Anthony Cumo, TE/LB, 6-0, 205
10 Hristo Gardner, WR/DB, 5-8, 150
52 Logan Gibson, OL/LB, 6-1, 225
7 Carlos Jones, RB/DB, 5-11, 210
33 Gavin Joyce, WR/S, 5-11, 170
24 Nico Miller, TE/LB, 6-1, 185
57 Lucas Prowell, OL/DL, 6-0, 210
73 Jason Shearer, OL/DL, 5-8, 230
16 Malachi Sherman, RB/DB, 6-1, 180
58 Dom Sylvester, OL/DL, 5-10, 260
JUNIORS
51 Charles Brown, FB/DT, 5-10, 220
56 John Burick, OL/DL, 6-1, 200
2 Caden Cox, WR/DB, 6-2, 170
53 Kamren Holmes, OL/DL, 5-11, 220
4 Chris Hood, QB/RB/LB, 6-0, 210
25 Austin Kelly, WR/DB, 5-9, 140
6 Reymeare McKnight, RB/DB, 5-7, 180
14 Julian Morton, RB/DB, 5-9, 160
60 Jordan Picarro, OL/DL, 5-7, 180
55 Matayo Savage, OL/DL, 6-1, 215
12 Todd Walker, WR/DB, 5-9, 150
3 Mike Wells, QB/LB, 6-4, 215
SOPHOMORES
5 Jackson Billyk, RB/LB, 5-9, 175
22 Marquise Cureton, WR/DB, 5-9, 145
79 Alex Fox, OL/DL, 6-4, 290
27 Isaiah Jefferson, TE/LB, 5-11, 175
8 Tyler Leekins, WR/DB, 5-9, 140
9 Tristan Maripiece, WR/LB, 6-1, 185
63 Romeo McKnight, OL/DL, 5-7, 300
50 Devin Palmer, OL/DL, 6-2, 295
54 Robert Reid, OL/DL, 6-0, 195
76 Nyeem Rogers, OL/DL, 6-0, 285
13 Nick Torsello, WR/DB, 5-11, 145
1 Tayshon Wilkins, WR/DB, 6-0, 160
28 Bryce Wood, TE/LB, 6-0, 180
FRESHMEN
18 Riian Brown, TE/LB, 5-7, 165
21 Malik Jefferson, RB/LB, 5-9, 190
