2020 New Castle roster

NEW CASTLE

HEAD COACH: Joe Cowart

VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Drew Allen, Craig Anderson, Pat Cain, Matt Cureton, Denny Flora Jr., John Lambo, Pat Minenok, Tim Parish, Dave Thompson

SENIORS

20 Allen Bradley, TE/LB, 5-11, 195

17 Donny Cade, WR/FS, 6-2, 195

23 Jaylan Cox, TE/DB, 6-3, 250

40 Anthony Cumo, TE/LB, 6-0, 205

10 Hristo Gardner, WR/DB, 5-8, 150

52 Logan Gibson, OL/LB, 6-1, 225

7 Carlos Jones, RB/DB, 5-11, 210

33 Gavin Joyce, WR/S, 5-11, 170

24 Nico Miller, TE/LB, 6-1, 185

57 Lucas Prowell, OL/DL, 6-0, 210

73 Jason Shearer, OL/DL, 5-8, 230

16 Malachi Sherman, RB/DB, 6-1, 180

58 Dom Sylvester, OL/DL, 5-10, 260

JUNIORS

51 Charles Brown, FB/DT, 5-10, 220

56 John Burick, OL/DL, 6-1, 200

2 Caden Cox, WR/DB, 6-2, 170

53 Kamren Holmes, OL/DL, 5-11, 220

4 Chris Hood, QB/RB/LB, 6-0, 210

25 Austin Kelly, WR/DB, 5-9, 140

6 Reymeare McKnight, RB/DB, 5-7, 180

14 Julian Morton, RB/DB, 5-9, 160

60 Jordan Picarro, OL/DL, 5-7, 180

55 Matayo Savage, OL/DL, 6-1, 215

12 Todd Walker, WR/DB, 5-9, 150

3 Mike Wells, QB/LB, 6-4, 215

SOPHOMORES

5 Jackson Billyk, RB/LB, 5-9, 175

22 Marquise Cureton, WR/DB, 5-9, 145

79 Alex Fox, OL/DL, 6-4, 290

27 Isaiah Jefferson, TE/LB, 5-11, 175

8 Tyler Leekins, WR/DB, 5-9, 140

9 Tristan Maripiece, WR/LB, 6-1, 185

63 Romeo McKnight, OL/DL, 5-7, 300

50 Devin Palmer, OL/DL, 6-2, 295

54 Robert Reid, OL/DL, 6-0, 195

76 Nyeem Rogers, OL/DL, 6-0, 285

13 Nick Torsello, WR/DB, 5-11, 145

1 Tayshon Wilkins, WR/DB, 6-0, 160

28 Bryce Wood, TE/LB, 6-0, 180

FRESHMEN

18 Riian Brown, TE/LB, 5-7, 165

21 Malik Jefferson, RB/LB, 5-9, 190

