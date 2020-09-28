2020 Mohawk Warriors roster

MOHAWK

HEAD COACH: Tim McCutcheon

VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Mike Burkett, Bobby Clark, Brian King, Jack Luther, Mike Peron, Todd Radzyminski, Dickey Robb

SENIORS

26 Vincent Argiro, RB/S, 5-7, 160

52 Chris Bozlinski, OL/DL, 5-11, 230

3 Cory Brown, WR/DB, 5-7, 150

20 Brian Cline, RB/OLB, 5-11, 170

56 John Edwards, OL/DL, 5-11, 230

11 Ethan Fritzley, WR/DB, 5-9, 150

77 Vincent Innocenzi, OL/DL, 5-11, 305

51 Ethan McAnlis, OL/DL, 5-9, 200

4 Austin McBride, TE/OLB, 6-2, 195

5 Jordan Mollenkopf, RB/DB, 5-7, 155

64 Nic Papotto, OL/DL, 5-8, 240

JUNIORS

2 A.J. Carnuche, WR/DB, 5-10, 155

15 Marc Conti, QB/DB, 5-10, 155

24 Carter Fritzley, WR/DB, 5-9, 150

7 Lucas Krise, TE/LB, 5-10, 185

13 Boden Leslie, QB/DB, 6-1, 185

92 Jeff Pazanti, OL/DL, 6-1, 240

16 Joe Reed, WR/DB, 5-9, 160

70 Ben Ruby, OL/DL, 6-2, 220

80 Adden Sample, WR/DB, 6-0, 170

61 Charlie Shillingburg, OL/DL, 5-11, 220

12 John Voss, QB/LB, 5-11, 200

SOPHOMORES

58 Mike Dominick, OL/DL, 6-2, 260

88 James Guerrieri, WR/LB, 6-2, 180

8 Luke Kuhn, WR/DB, 6-1, 180

75 Robert Marhall, OL/DL, 6-0, 260

10 Junior Micco, RB/DB, 5-10, 180

1 Trent Miller, WR/DB, 5-9, 145

25 Jimmy Nolfi, WR/DB, 6-2, 145

74 Coleton Root, OL/DL, 6-3, 290 

FRESHMEN

32 Noah Anfetouak, K, 5-10, 155

21 Justin Boston, RB/DB, 5-10, 140

84 Adan Bowser, TE/LB, 6-0, 180

78 Brian Burchfield, OL/DL, 6-0, 215

66 Alexander Chapman, OL/DL, 5-8, 195

30 Ray Crespo, RB/DB, 5-5, 135

22 Turk Davies, RB/LB, 5-9, 160

54 Gaven Harris, OL/DL, 5-9, 240

55 Jack Mays, OL/DL, 5-7, 215

62 William McPherson, OL/DL, 5-9, 220

14 Matthew Micco, WR/DB, 5-10, 140

68 Vincent Perry, OL/DL, 5-9, 185

9 Dante Retort, WR/DB, 6-0, 140

36 A.J. Verdi, OL/LB, 5-4, 150

57 Leyton Wagner, OL/DL, 6-0, 205

27 Brandon Wallace, WR/DB, 6-0, 140

42 Josh Wilkins, K, 5-5, 150

28 Isaiah Woloszyn, RB/LB, 5-6, 150

6 Jay Wrona, QB/DB, 5-11, 150

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.