2020 Mohawk Warriors roster

MOHAWK
HEAD COACH: Tim McCutcheon
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Mike Burkett, Bobby Clark, Brian King, Jack Luther, Mike Peron, Todd Radzyminski, Dickey Robb
SENIORS
26 Vincent Argiro, RB/S, 5-7, 160
52 Chris Bozlinski, OL/DL, 5-11, 230
3 Cory Brown, WR/DB, 5-7, 150
20 Brian Cline, RB/OLB, 5-11, 170
56 John Edwards, OL/DL, 5-11, 230
11 Ethan Fritzley, WR/DB, 5-9, 150
77 Vincent Innocenzi, OL/DL, 5-11, 305
51 Ethan McAnlis, OL/DL, 5-9, 200
4 Austin McBride, TE/OLB, 6-2, 195
5 Jordan Mollenkopf, RB/DB, 5-7, 155
64 Nic Papotto, OL/DL, 5-8, 240
JUNIORS
2 A.J. Carnuche, WR/DB, 5-10, 155
15 Marc Conti, QB/DB, 5-10, 155
24 Carter Fritzley, WR/DB, 5-9, 150
7 Lucas Krise, TE/LB, 5-10, 185
13 Boden Leslie, QB/DB, 6-1, 185
92 Jeff Pazanti, OL/DL, 6-1, 240
16 Joe Reed, WR/DB, 5-9, 160
70 Ben Ruby, OL/DL, 6-2, 220
80 Adden Sample, WR/DB, 6-0, 170
61 Charlie Shillingburg, OL/DL, 5-11, 220
12 John Voss, QB/LB, 5-11, 200
SOPHOMORES
58 Mike Dominick, OL/DL, 6-2, 260
88 James Guerrieri, WR/LB, 6-2, 180
8 Luke Kuhn, WR/DB, 6-1, 180
75 Robert Marhall, OL/DL, 6-0, 260
10 Junior Micco, RB/DB, 5-10, 180
1 Trent Miller, WR/DB, 5-9, 145
25 Jimmy Nolfi, WR/DB, 6-2, 145
74 Coleton Root, OL/DL, 6-3, 290
FRESHMEN
32 Noah Anfetouak, K, 5-10, 155
21 Justin Boston, RB/DB, 5-10, 140
84 Adan Bowser, TE/LB, 6-0, 180
78 Brian Burchfield, OL/DL, 6-0, 215
66 Alexander Chapman, OL/DL, 5-8, 195
30 Ray Crespo, RB/DB, 5-5, 135
22 Turk Davies, RB/LB, 5-9, 160
54 Gaven Harris, OL/DL, 5-9, 240
55 Jack Mays, OL/DL, 5-7, 215
62 William McPherson, OL/DL, 5-9, 220
14 Matthew Micco, WR/DB, 5-10, 140
68 Vincent Perry, OL/DL, 5-9, 185
9 Dante Retort, WR/DB, 6-0, 140
36 A.J. Verdi, OL/LB, 5-4, 150
57 Leyton Wagner, OL/DL, 6-0, 205
27 Brandon Wallace, WR/DB, 6-0, 140
42 Josh Wilkins, K, 5-5, 150
28 Isaiah Woloszyn, RB/LB, 5-6, 150
6 Jay Wrona, QB/DB, 5-11, 150
