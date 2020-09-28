Laurel Spartans roster

LAUREL

HEAD COACH: Brian Cooper

VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Bill Allmann, Jamie McVicker, Casey Miles, George Miles, Ryan Miles, Matt Pertile, Scott Sauders, Jeff Smiley, James Steele

SENIORS

78 Isaiah Collier 5-10, 300

3 Landin Esposito, 5-9, 155

26 Hayden Hamilton, 5-10, 170

68 Andy Harlan, 6-0, 260

60 Reed Kissick, 6-0, 200

7 Zachary Maine, 5-11, 170

9 Jamie McVicker, 5-10, 150

55 Mitch Miles, 6-4, 285

65 Caden Richards, 5-9, 150

60 Alec Snyder, 6-1, 170

7 Kristopher Williams, 5-8, 170

JUNIORS

59 Sam Arblaster, 6-0, 235

4 Logan Ayres, 5-8, 180

71 Cam Caldararo, 6-0, 210

2 Kobe DeRosa, 5-9, 190

1 Josh Gibson, 5-8, 170

50 Joe Hudak, 5-10, 210

6 Luke McCoy, 5-8, 175

15 Michael Pasquarello, 5-10, 150  

SOPHOMORES

64 Karsten Alwardt, 5-8, 180

5 Colin Bartley, 5-3, 125

45 Zane Boughter, 5-6, 150

10 Aidan Collins, 5-9, 170

88 Brady Cooper, 5-10, 160

84 Lucas Davis, 6-0, 167

51 Ryan DiMuccio, 6-0, 192

17 Carter Haney, 6-1, 168

52 Coltin Hill, 6-0, 235

54 Abbie Miles, 5-9, 145

79 Joseph Neely, 5-5, 204

22 Landon Smith, 5-5, 131

8 Chase Tinstman, 5-10, 175

FRESHMEN

39 Aaron Doughty, 5-11, 173

66 Christopher Fabian II, 5-7, 185

 34 Benjamin Hennon, 5-6, 146

76 Keegan O'Brien, 5-11, 231

44 Dylan Rossman, 5-7, 130

25 Brayden Smith, 5-1, 112 

30 Charles Sunseri, 5-0, 114

NOTE: Laurel has two players wearing No. 60. Laurel didn't provide positions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.