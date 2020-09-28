LAUREL
HEAD COACH: Brian Cooper
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Bill Allmann, Jamie McVicker, Casey Miles, George Miles, Ryan Miles, Matt Pertile, Scott Sauders, Jeff Smiley, James Steele
SENIORS
78 Isaiah Collier 5-10, 300
3 Landin Esposito, 5-9, 155
26 Hayden Hamilton, 5-10, 170
68 Andy Harlan, 6-0, 260
60 Reed Kissick, 6-0, 200
7 Zachary Maine, 5-11, 170
9 Jamie McVicker, 5-10, 150
55 Mitch Miles, 6-4, 285
65 Caden Richards, 5-9, 150
60 Alec Snyder, 6-1, 170
7 Kristopher Williams, 5-8, 170
JUNIORS
59 Sam Arblaster, 6-0, 235
4 Logan Ayres, 5-8, 180
71 Cam Caldararo, 6-0, 210
2 Kobe DeRosa, 5-9, 190
1 Josh Gibson, 5-8, 170
50 Joe Hudak, 5-10, 210
6 Luke McCoy, 5-8, 175
15 Michael Pasquarello, 5-10, 150
SOPHOMORES
64 Karsten Alwardt, 5-8, 180
5 Colin Bartley, 5-3, 125
45 Zane Boughter, 5-6, 150
10 Aidan Collins, 5-9, 170
88 Brady Cooper, 5-10, 160
84 Lucas Davis, 6-0, 167
51 Ryan DiMuccio, 6-0, 192
17 Carter Haney, 6-1, 168
52 Coltin Hill, 6-0, 235
54 Abbie Miles, 5-9, 145
79 Joseph Neely, 5-5, 204
22 Landon Smith, 5-5, 131
8 Chase Tinstman, 5-10, 175
FRESHMEN
39 Aaron Doughty, 5-11, 173
66 Christopher Fabian II, 5-7, 185
34 Benjamin Hennon, 5-6, 146
76 Keegan O'Brien, 5-11, 231
44 Dylan Rossman, 5-7, 130
25 Brayden Smith, 5-1, 112
30 Charles Sunseri, 5-0, 114
NOTE: Laurel has two players wearing No. 60. Laurel didn't provide positions.
