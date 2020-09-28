Ellwood City roster

ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN

HEAD COACH: Joe Lamenza

VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Damion Barrett, D.J. Barrett, Jeff Fotia, Wally Gagric, Nick Ioanilli, Frank Keally, Alan Marsh, Javon Moody, Joe Trocci, Bryce Whittingham

SENIORS  

52 Joe Beighley, OL/DL, 5-9, 209

28 Sammy DiCaprio, TE/OLB, 6-1, 190

6 Ryan Gibbons, QB/OLB, 6-2, 201

47 Rodney Grymes, RB/ILB, 5-10, 177

56 Caleb Heitzenrater, OL/DL, 6-4, 255

19 Brayden Hendrickson, WR/DB, 5-11, 140

23 Tyler Powell, RB/ILB, 5-9, 194

53 Cameron Rennels, OL/DL, 6-2, 267

22 Anthony Teolis, RB/ILB, 5-9, 151

50 Andy Vrabel, OL/DL, 6-0, 216

12 R.J. Wilson, K, 5-9, 150

JUNIORS

63 Anthony Baird, OL/DL, 6-1, 247

72 Benjamin Bobbert, OL/DL, 6-3, 322 

18 Caden Crizer, WR/DB, 6-1, 142

5 Zach Gatto, WR/DB, 5-9, 142

10 Carter Lutz, RB/DB, 5-9, 153

70 Damien McCandless, OL/DL, 5-9, 219

7 Kadin McClymonds, TE/OLB, 6-1, 174

9 Peyton O'Brien, WR/ILB, 6-2, 198

27 Anthony Spadafore, WR/DB, 6-2, 156

60 Donavin Stiffler, OL/DL, 5-10, 266

25 Brooklyn Taranto, RB/ILB, 5-8, 130

14 Ashton Wilson, QB/DB, 5-10, 165 

SOPHOMORES

87 Aaron Hobel, TE/OLB, 6-5, 195

44 Ryan Lambright, TE/OLB, 5-8, 134

4 Nick Magnifico, QB/DB, 6-1, 165

17 Brighton Mariacher, WR/OLB, 6-1, 180

46 Antonio Perez, TE/ILB, 5-9, 175

15 Michael Swesey, TE/OLB, 5-9, 170

65 Ryan Welsh, OL/DL, 5-9, 176

3 Zachary Wiley, WR/DB, 5-9, 113

11 Chase Wilson, TE/OLB, 5-9, 184

FRESHMEN

24 Kendall Coppess, RB/ILB, 5-8, 178

54 Rydar Grinnen, OL/ILB, 5-9, 139

51 Michael Walters, OL/DL, 6-1, 229

