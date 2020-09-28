ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN
HEAD COACH: Joe Lamenza
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Damion Barrett, D.J. Barrett, Jeff Fotia, Wally Gagric, Nick Ioanilli, Frank Keally, Alan Marsh, Javon Moody, Joe Trocci, Bryce Whittingham
SENIORS
52 Joe Beighley, OL/DL, 5-9, 209
28 Sammy DiCaprio, TE/OLB, 6-1, 190
6 Ryan Gibbons, QB/OLB, 6-2, 201
47 Rodney Grymes, RB/ILB, 5-10, 177
56 Caleb Heitzenrater, OL/DL, 6-4, 255
19 Brayden Hendrickson, WR/DB, 5-11, 140
23 Tyler Powell, RB/ILB, 5-9, 194
53 Cameron Rennels, OL/DL, 6-2, 267
22 Anthony Teolis, RB/ILB, 5-9, 151
50 Andy Vrabel, OL/DL, 6-0, 216
12 R.J. Wilson, K, 5-9, 150
JUNIORS
63 Anthony Baird, OL/DL, 6-1, 247
72 Benjamin Bobbert, OL/DL, 6-3, 322
18 Caden Crizer, WR/DB, 6-1, 142
5 Zach Gatto, WR/DB, 5-9, 142
10 Carter Lutz, RB/DB, 5-9, 153
70 Damien McCandless, OL/DL, 5-9, 219
7 Kadin McClymonds, TE/OLB, 6-1, 174
9 Peyton O'Brien, WR/ILB, 6-2, 198
27 Anthony Spadafore, WR/DB, 6-2, 156
60 Donavin Stiffler, OL/DL, 5-10, 266
25 Brooklyn Taranto, RB/ILB, 5-8, 130
14 Ashton Wilson, QB/DB, 5-10, 165
SOPHOMORES
87 Aaron Hobel, TE/OLB, 6-5, 195
44 Ryan Lambright, TE/OLB, 5-8, 134
4 Nick Magnifico, QB/DB, 6-1, 165
17 Brighton Mariacher, WR/OLB, 6-1, 180
46 Antonio Perez, TE/ILB, 5-9, 175
15 Michael Swesey, TE/OLB, 5-9, 170
65 Ryan Welsh, OL/DL, 5-9, 176
3 Zachary Wiley, WR/DB, 5-9, 113
11 Chase Wilson, TE/OLB, 5-9, 184
FRESHMEN
24 Kendall Coppess, RB/ILB, 5-8, 178
54 Rydar Grinnen, OL/ILB, 5-9, 139
51 Michael Walters, OL/DL, 6-1, 229
