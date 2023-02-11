It was a big-fight feel and a big-time win for the Neshannock High boys basketball team on Friday.
Jack Glies paced Neshannock with a career-high 38 points to defeat Mohawk, 67-57, in WPIAL Class 1-3A action at home in front of a packed gymnasium.
“I’m speechless. That was insane,” Glies said on the win and his performance. “I don’t know what to say. It was my day, clearly. Obviously, they won the last game, they’re ranked number one in the WPIAL. It was a big crowd; it was going to be a great game. I think the crowd really helped us get on a roll.”
Glies also provided the Lancers with seven rebounds and three assists.
“The dude’s a gamer. He’s such a good kid,” Neshannock coach John Corey said of Glies. “Individually, he’s been up and down a little bit this year but he’s been steady for us. He’s had some big games for us. None as big as this but I just thought Jack put it all together tonight. He shot the ball well, he got to the foul line, he finished at the rim. I can’t say enough about what an amazing effort from him on this extremely important night for us.”
The win places Neshannock (10-2 section, 15-5 overall) as Section 1-3A champions and they share the title with the Warriors (10-2, 19-2).
“It’s just a tremendous night for these players. They really battled all week. We had a great week of practice. Obviously, this is the icing on the cake,” Corey said of the win. “Mohawk’s obviously a very good basketball team — ranked fifth in the state and first in the WPIAL. We just kind of put that stuff aside and focused on us and I thought our guys just played tremendous. Obviously, Jack had a monster game but Luciano (DeLillo) and Anthony, those two guys that really focused on (Jay) Wrona and (Bobby) Fadden, they didn’t have points to back it up like Jack did but they played tremendous as well. I thought overall our defensive game plan was really good. I thought the guys, to their credit, did a great job of buying in and executing it from the defensive end.”
Mohawk’s Dante Retort struck first with a bucket in the first quarter at 6:41. The Lancers ended the first quarter with a 16-12 lead over Mohawk.
“I just told them that, this late in the year, we’re going to find a way to shake that off,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said of the loss. “It’s too late to spend too much time worrying about it because playoffs are starting next week, but expose some of the things that we need to get better at. That’s finding a guy that’s going to guard.”
In the second quarter, Mohawk’s Jay Wrona went to the free-throw line three consecutive times and was 6 for 6 to tie the game at 18 and force Corey to call a timeout.
“(Mohawk) had 30 at halftime and 10 of those points were from the foul line,” Corey said. “They were 10 for 10 in that first half from the foul line. I thought the first half we’d go down eight, but I still thought we played pretty well in those first 16 minutes.”
Mohawk started to pull away in the second quarter and entered halftime with an eight-point lead. Bobby Fadden paced Mohawk with 20 points.
“He did a good job in getting to the rim,” O’Lare said of Fadden. “Again, it’s not enough if we lose by 10. It falls on me. I’ve got to be better and our kids got to play better and that’s what we’ll take from this.”
Corey said the talk at halftime was, “Pretty simple,” adding, “Defensively we played pretty well. I thought we did commit a couple of hand checks that allowed them to get to the line. I just thought we could’ve moved our feet a little bit better in that first half. It was just, ‘Guys we got to knock down some shots.’”
Glies sank a long ball in the third quarter with 2:14 left to take back the lead, 41-40, and force O’Lare to call a timeout. Neshannock’s Nate Rynd put defensive pressure on Mohawk in the third.
“Nate’s a tremendous kid. Throughout this season, he’s just steady,” Corey said. “Night in and night out, Nate’s not going to light up the scoring column but he’s going to do all the little things that people forget about like boxouts, rebounds, assists. To see Nate being able to play like he did at a high level throughout the game but especially the (third quarter) was an awesome feeling.”
Shots just weren’t falling for the Warriors.
“When shots go in then you get momentum for either team. We made two 3s tonight which is a season low for us,” O’Lare said. “If we’re 2 for 18 from 3...a lot of our game is around that 3-point line. If we’re shooting that percentage from there we’re going to struggle. Not to mention long rebounds, transition and finding guys. All of that has to happen really quick on a miss.”
With one second left in the third quarter, Neshannock’s David Kwiat sank a 3-pointer to enter the fourth quarter with a 49-45 lead over Mohawk.
Neshannock’s defense continued working and kept Mohawk at bay in the fourth quarter. With nine seconds left in the game, Corey called a timeout.
“It was just to keep our heads. The game was very emotional,” Corey said of the timeout. “Both teams fought really hard tonight and it was just to kind of get us settled and take a deep breath.”
Nesahnnock will host Laurel, while Mohawk will travel to Central Valley on Monday. The nonsection action is set to start for both games at 7:30 p.m.
Monday also marks the announcement of the WPIAL Class 3A playoff pairings for Neshannock and Mohawk.
“We’d like to be at that top spot,” O’Lare said. “We felt like over 21 games we’ve proven that. With two losses we should be at the top of that bracket. Again, we’ll wait until Monday and see what they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.