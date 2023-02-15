The Neshannock High boys basketball team secured a huge win on Friday over Mohawk thanks in part to Jack Glies.
The senior posted a career-high 38 points in a 67-57 WPIAL Class 1-3A game against the Warriors. The win placed Neshannock as the Section 1-3A champions and they share that title with Mohawk.
“Career-high of 38. I mean, that’s crazy; a section championship,” Glies said of his performance. “We just thought that really helped us in the seeding too. If we lost that game we were probably playing at a seven or eight seed, but with that win that gave us the two seed. We were studying film all week. We were prepared. We knew they had the two guys, (Bobby) Fadden and (Jay) Wrona...limit them and we beat Mohawk.”
Glies also posted seven rebounds and three assists for the Lancers.
“He played awesome. I was so happy for him. Individually, he’s had a heck of a year for us and to see that game and they way he performed in the last section game was really special for him and obviously the ramifications of that game and us winning it,” Neshannock coach John Corey said of Glies. “I was driving the next morning and I told my wife that it was probably the single best performance I ever had the privilege of coaching. It’s just a special performance and in regards to helping us win the section, it was kind of a historic performance for us as well.”
The last time the two teams faced each other it was a different story. Glies was out early due to foul trouble.
“Coach was basically telling me, ‘In a fast break or anything just step away. We need you on the floor in the fourth quarter,’” Glies recalled. “I thought I did a pretty good job of that.”
For his efforts, Glies was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Corey commented on what Glies brings to the hardwood for the Lancers.
“He’s a quick kid. He’s a strong kid. I think that’s number one. He’s just a great athlete,” Corey said. “Number two, he has a great for the feel of basketball. There’s plenty of nights his shots aren’t hitting or there are some nights he misses some at the rim, but just the overall sense of being a true basketball player...just having that sense about it him. I think he has been able to throughout the season whether it’s hitting big shots, whether it’s getting to the foul line and finishing. He’s a gamer and when the lights are on we know that we can lean on Jack. That’s why Friday night was so special.”
A son of Kelly Bonner and Robert Glies, the senior point guard has been playing hoops since he was in the first grade. He credits his father and his uncle, New Castle boys basketball coach Ralph Blundo, for getting him into the sport.
Glies said that his final season for the Lancers has been, “Up and down,” adding, “We started off the year a little bit slow. We lost our senior center, Andrew Frye, that was our only size. We lost like two games to Shenango and Union. They were pretty bad losses, but I thought we’re turning it around toward the end which is what you want.
“As a senior, it’s my last year. We’ve got some young guys playing and I’m really digging into them and telling them the importance of what it is to me and that it should be important to them too. They’ll see when they get older.”
Glies commented about the chemistry he has with his fellow seniors.
“Luciano (DeLillo) and Nate Rynd, they’re dogs. I’ve been playing with them my whole life,” Glies said. “We got some good chemistry going with us three and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Corey commented on Glies being a senior leader on the hardwood.
“It goes back to the fall. We actually took the seniors to dinner. It was probably back in September. Luciano wasn’t with us. He was at football but the other guys were able to attend and we just kind of talked about what expectations we had for them. This was the first season in a while that we had so many underclassmen that were going to be called upon to play varsity basketball for us,” Corey said. “Some of them young in age and some young in experience. We really just sat down with (Andrew Frye), Nate Rynd and Jack and just really laid out what our expectations in the fall were. The first one was to lead by example. Those three took it to heart all fall and then once Luciano was done with football he jumped into the mix as well. All of them have been great to be around and all of them have been very positive for our program.”
The younger players on the team are starting to be receptive with the senior dynamic.
“There are a couple of different age groups that weren’t like real close as a team,” Glies said. “As we’ve been spending time with each other outside of basketball, I thought we’re really coming together.”
Speed. That’s the name of the game for the Lancers according to Glies.
“We’re not a very big team. I think we’re a smaller team, obviously, but I think we’re pretty fast,” Glies said. “We got some bigs that can move around a little bit and I think that’s our strength.”
Glies commented that the Lancers need to make improvements in boxing out, limiting offensive rebounds and working on perimeter defense.
The senior plays as the point guard and the shooting guard for Neshannock.
“I like bringing up the floor, commanding the offense and controlling the pace of the game,” Glies said.
“He’s our leading rebounder as well,” Corey said. “I think he’s averaging like seven rebounds a game. I think it’s 7.2 to be exact. That’s something that we’ve talked about that, ‘Jack you’re an extremely athletic kid, you have a knack for the basketball and we need you to be a really good solid rebounder for us.’ We don’t have a ton of size so it’s really important for us to have guards that are willing to get a little bit gritty, go rebound the basketball and he’s done a great job as well as scoring.”
Glies, and his teammates, feel confident about the upcoming playoffs.
“Obviously, we’re very confident now,” Glies said. “WPIAL clearly thinks we can make it to the ‘peat. Hopefully we can do it and get a ring.”
Glies also plays baseball for the Lancers and hopes to go on and play on the diamond at Penn State Shenango or play at a junior college and transfer out.
“Individually, I think Jack has taught me that fun aspect of it. I think we do that all the time. I think we try to balance the seriousness and the having fun; the lightheartedness of practice and stuff. I guess Jack has really emphasized the importance of that if you will. I don’t know if he’s taught me that but I think he’s reinforced my beliefs of, ‘Yeah we want to win as many games as possible and we want to win a section championship and we want to win a WPIAL championship,’ but we want to pride ourselves on these kids having a great experience within our program.
“Jack kind of brings that lightheartedness to practice where he’s willing to work but he wants to have fun. I guess that’s the biggest thing I feel about Jack right now. He’s a guy that’s bought into that and kind of reinforced our thoughts on what this experience is supposed to be for student athletes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.