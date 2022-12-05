This year, Shenango High’s girls took the championship at the New Castle tournament.
The Lady Wildcats avenged a loss in last year’s title game with Saturday’s 51-36 decision over the Lady ’Canes.
“It was a good weekend. We beat Riverside and New Castle,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “I am pleased with our effort. The girls are playing very hard. We’ve gotten a lot better since last year.”
Shenango posted a 13-9 lead after the first and took a 21-20 buffer into halftime. The Lady Wildcats outscored New Castle (1-1), 15-5, in a pivotal third quarter. They won the fourth quarter, too, 15-11, to seal the win
Emilee Fedrizzi poured in a game-high 20 points to lead Shenango (2-0). She added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Janie Natale had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Ashley DeCarbo finished with nine points.
“It’s been somebody different leading the way each night. Friday, Janie had 18 and Emilee had 20 on Saturday. Kylee Rubin is not scoring as much, but her rebounding and defense are excellent and we know her scoring will come. Our bench has scored whenever they’ve been in the game. We’re off to a good and we’re pleased, so far.”
Armani Walker led New Castle with 16 points and four assists. Rihanna Boice added 11 points and five rebounds.
“We got into foul trouble early and it slowed down our momentum. It took us out of our game plan,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We couldn’t speed it up as much. We had to come out of our press.
“We have to control our bodies and our defense. It’s a learning experience. We’ll learn from it and keep going.”
Shenango visits Union on Tuesday in a key showdown, while New Castle treks to West Allegheny on Monday.
NESHANNOCK 61,
DUBIOIS CC 21
Mairan Haggerty scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Lady Lancers to the championship of the Karns City tournament.
Neshannock (2-0) posted a 14-4 lead after the first and held a 35-16 edge at halftime. The Lady Lancers limited Dubois Central Catholic to five points in the second half.
Haggerty, who was named tournament MVP, added 13 rebounds to complete the double-double. She had five blocks and three steals as well. Aaralyn Nogay had 14 points, four points and four steals in the win. Camdyn Cole had 13 points and eight assists. She was named to the all-tournament team. Megan Pallerino added eight points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
“I saw some good things, better than the previous night,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We rebounded the ball a little better and a variety of people scored. We ran the floor better and defended better. It’s baby steps. We need to make progress every day on all the little things.”
Neshannock welcomes Greensburg Central Catholic (2-0) on Monday night.
WILMINGTON 62,
KARNS CITY 54
Lia Krarup’s game-high 19 points led the Lady Greyhounds to the win at the Karns City tournament.
Wilmington (1-1) scored the game’s first 11 points and posted an 18-7 lead after the first. The Lady Greyhounds held a 29-24 halftime margin. They extended their advantage to 45-38 after three quarters and outscored the Lady Gremlins, 17-16, in the fourth to take the win.
“We started out really strong and turned them over on their first six possessions,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We have a lot of young girls in our rotation now, so we’re just trying to build on this win for the future.”
Krarup added seven rebounds. She was named to the all-tournament team. Sarah Dieter had 14 points in the win. Maelee Whiting added seven points and six rebounds. Maya Jeckavitch had four points, six assists and five rebounds. Annalee Gardner finished with eight points.
Wilmington welcomes Meadville on Monday.
Mohawk 48,
Rochester 37
Erynne Capalbo collected 20 points to lead the Lady Warriors to a win over the Lady Rams in the season opener at the Beaver Falls Tipoff Tournament.
Mohawk led 10-7 after the first quarter and 21-18 at the half. The Lady Warriors held a 33-27 margin going to the final frame.
Aricka Young was next with nine markers for Mohawk.
Heaya Mercier tossed in 20 points for Rochester.
Laurel 52,
Slippery Rock 16
The Lady Spartans took charge early and cruised to a win over the Lady Rockets in the final game of the Laurel Tipoff Tournament.
Laurel led 25-4 after one stanza and 42-7 at the break.
Johnna Hill recorded 14 points for the Lady Spartans and Regan Atkins contributed 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.