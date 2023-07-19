Caleb Gilmore, a 2023 graduate of Laurel High, punched his ticket to the Player of the Year Tournament after winning at Tam O’Shanter golf course on July 14 while competing in the Tri-State Jr. PGA tour.
The Tri-State Jr. PGA tour consists of 20 tournaments across Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Gilmore recorded a 75 at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course.
The win was Gilmore’s first victory while competing in the tour.
“I’ve been in over 30 of these events. I’ve had my share of nice finishes, but I have not won one since Tam O’Shanter,” Gilmore said. “It felt like I finally got credit for all of the hours I put in and all of the early morning tournaments I had played in prior.”
This is Gilmore’s second year competing in the Tri-State Jr. PGA tour.
“I had heard about (the Tri-State Jr. PGA tour) from my golf coach (Steve Skerbetz),” Gilmore said. “He told me some of the kids were joining to get some more competition experience. I took it up and played in 21 events last year. I played in every single one.”
With the win at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, Gilmore qualified for the Player of the Year tournament that will be held at Nemacolin Golf Course on Aug. 3.
“I feel good going into the tournament,” Gilmore said. “I was stressed about trying to make the top 10, which is the cut line. Any winners automatically go so I didn’t have to stress to make it back into the top 10.”
Gilmore is ranked 6th going into tournament and said, “It’s a big improvement,” adding, “I finished close to 26th last year. I was tied (at 26).”
Gilmore is attending Slippery Rock University in the fall and will major in engineering. Slippery Rock has a club team for golf.
“I’d say it’s 50-50 right now,” Gilmore said on if he plans on playing at Slippery Rock, adding, “It depends on how schooling goes.”
