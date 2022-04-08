Geno Stone is officially going back to Baltimore.
The New Castle High School graduate signed an exclusive rights deal Wednesday, according to the NFL’s daily transaction wire. Stone had been tendered by the Ravens in March. His deal is worth $895,000.
A seventh-round pick out of Iowa in 2020, Stone played two games that season after spending time on the practice squad. Last year, he played in 15 games for Baltimore, starting once. He picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for his first career interception. Stone also had 21 tackles on the season.
“I’m just happy to sign back with the team that drafted me even after everything I went through my rookie year,” Stone said. “I’m happy to be under an organization that drafted me. I’m happy to be back; I knew I was going to be back because of the tender I got because it was all in the works.”
Stone played every defensive snap against the Green Bay Packers in week 13 while Chuck Clark was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and DeShon Elliott was out with a season-ending injury.
Stone is set to compete for a role in the Raven’s safety rotation behind Clark and new free safety Marcus Williams.
“I haven’t met him,” Stone said of Williams. “Working with Chuck last year and getting my first experience and starts was a dream come true and I’m just ready to get back to work and meet Marcus.”
Stone only played in two games as a rookie in 2020; did not record any statistics. Stone spent most of that season on the practice squad.
He was released late in the 2020 season and spent a brief period of time with the Houston Texans before he was released and re-signed by Baltimore in 2021.
The Baltimore Ravens contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.