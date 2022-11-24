A lot of things can happen in 49 years.
The Union High football team has had to wait that long to return to the WPIAL championships and on Friday they will end an almost 50-year wait to try and capture gold.
The 10th-seeded Scotties will battle top-seeded Bishop Canevin for the Class 1A crown at Acrisure Stadium at 11 a.m.
UNDER CENTER IN 1973
Don Quinn, a 1974 graduate of Union, was quarterback for the 1973 championship team.
“The last game of the season we had to beat Neshannock to advance to the playoffs,” Quinn recalled. “Once we beat them, we played Brentwood from the first round and in the second round we played Freedom and we beat them which was the team to beat.”
Union fell short against Springdale, 20-14, in the Class 2A championship at Thomas Jefferson High School.
“It ended up we lost,” Quinn said. “The simple fact that we were picked to finish seventh by the sportscasters in our league and we won our league that year and advanced to the playoffs...We were always the underdog every game we played.”
A lot in the realm of Union football has changed according to Quinn.
“The game’s so much more wide open. Back in the day, it was three yards. We threw the ball really a lot, too,” Quinn said. “Especially when we got into the playoffs, we couldn’t run the ball. We’d run the ball 30 times when we got into the playoffs.
“Back when I played there was only three classifications. There was A, B and C. There was big schools like New Castle, Butler and all of them. Then, Union and all of us and the smaller schools. We graduated with probably three times the kids Union has today.”
Leading Quinn and the rest of the 1973 team into the championship game was the late Chuck Lucidore.
“He was a great guy,” Quinn said of Lucidore.”He was a great motivator. He was the kind of guy that wanted to be your friend. He was...I miss him.”
Quinn’s family lineage in football has now traveled since the 1973 championship to having his grandson, Kaden Fisher, play on the current team that is taking a crack at championship gold. Fisher, a senior, is a tight end and outside linebacker for the Scotties.
“Its awesome,” Quinn said of his grandson playing in the championship. “The simple fact, even when you go to the week before, the ‘79 team was the first (since 1973) to go to semifinals. My brother Mike was on that team. We had three bloodlines through all these teams.”
What advice would the former Union quarterback give his grandson for a championship game?
“Just give her hell, buddy.” Quinn said.
MAKING MEMORIES
Another person on the 1979 team that reached the WPIAL semifinals was Stacy Robinson. Robinson played as running back and defensive back from 1978-80 and graduated from Union in 1981.
“The great memories, they can last a lifetime especially when you’re winning,” Robinson said. “A lot of teammates I played with in ‘79 aren’t around anymore. Life takes its toll but you still have those memories of the locker room and a simpler time.”
Robinson started as an assistant coach at Union in 1992 and became head coach in 1997 and resigned from the role after the 2021 season.
“I guess the highlights (of coaching) are just trying to instill some old tradition,” Robinson said. “I always considered it to a be an honor to be the head coach there. I got to coach a lot of my friends kids. That’s a gratifying element to it.”
Robinson’s 1979 team was unsuccessful in reaching the championship game after suffering a 13-2 loss against Knoch in the Class 2A semifinals. Robinson reflected on almost leading the Scotties to the semifinals in 2017 but the team came up short in the Class 1A quarterfinals against California, 43-19.
“Personally, for me, it was...I wont say a struggle but exhausting at times. The limited numbers, the kids were fighting so hard and usually we ran out of gas at some points,” Robinson said. “I was probably thinking it was time for me to hand it off to someone else. I handed it off at the right time. I wish them all of the luck. I thought it was time for a change.”
After Robinson stepped down as head coach, Kim Niedbala was hired as his replacement.
“It’s not bittersweet,” Robinson said on his former team making it to the championship. “It’s a struggle, it’s a challenge and it’s taken 49 years. I believe once you play for Union, I think we still have pride in the place. It’s a great community, it’s a small school and you have to give the athletes credit they’re doing a great job this year. I still live there, my sons played there and they take a lot of pride in the program. My granddaughters wear blue and white.”
Robinson talked about the Union community.
“It’s so small. Like everything in life, some of the families are still here. Donny Quinn played on the ‘73 team and his grandson’s on it now. It’s still good to go down the street and know people that you know and their grandparents and that means a lot family ties. It’s the ties that bind and that keeps things together.”
What advice would Robinson give his former players?
“It’s the advice I give everybody — make the most of it because you don’t get a second shot at it,” Robinson said. “Make the most of it while you’re there.”
CONTINUING THE TRADITION
Bob Curry was an assistant coach for Union’s 1973 championship team and was head coach for the 1979 team Robinson played on.
“I remember mostly we were fortunate to have great players,” Curry said. “We had some mighty skilled athletes. Frankly, you don’t win without good players and that’s what I remember the most. We had some Big 33 players. We always had good fan support; fan base.”
Curry commented on Union finally coming full circle since 1973.
“Public schools, unlike the private schools, pretty much have to take whoever comes along. It goes in cycles for most school districts,” Curry said. “I can remember thinking Neshannock was the team to beat and then the next time around not so much. There are ups and downs in public schools you don’t see in private schools where schools have boundaries and can recruit players. We at the public schools have to take who comes through the doors and make them into something.
“We were really lucky to have some great athletes and that’s what makes your programs. School spirit was always good. We went through a number of administrators but the kids were good and never had a problem. I don’t regret a minute of coaching there and it wasn’t easy.”
From 1973 to now, Curry said the coaching philosophy hasn’t changed much.
“Interestingly enough, I talked to one of our former players, Arin Biondi, who’s a line coach for Union,” Curry said. “I said, ‘Things haven’t changed. You teach fundamentals and fundamentals.’ That’s the way to play safe and the hardest thing. You can’t do step two until you do step one.”
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Another former Scotties product that now has family playing on the 2022 championship team is Mark Stanley. Stanley played from 1982-84.
Stanley’s twin sons Matthew and Mark Stanley play for the Scotties.
“There’s a bond in football. It seems that football has a different bond than the other sports,” Stanley said. “I see it with my boys. When I was growing up, watching these guys just before the snap just how you’re getting ready. Man on man, it’s a great feeling. That’s my memories and obviously with how the Tri-County was. Our rivals were right next door.”
Stanley talked about the difference in Union’s culture when he played to now.
“In the late 70s, you got to understand there wasn’t six classifications. Union put some good football teams on the field. Knoch knocked them out of the playoffs. Knoch was three or four times the size of Union,” Stanley said. “We always had good athletes. A lot of times the numbers were small and you get worn down. That’s always been the case.
“To the credit of these kids here, they got a lot of athletes. Even though the numbers are small, everybody has been doing their job. A lot of times the culture in high school is how many good players do you have. When you have good players your culture seems a little different. This senior class to me is a good class. The younger kids below are talented. It’s a talented group.”
What advice does Stanley have for his two sons heading into the championship game?
“My message to them, outcome or not, you want to win anytime you step on the field, but enjoy it,” Stanley said. “It’s never coming back. It’s something not a lot of kids get to experience. What is it, 1973? So, my message to them is to play hard, play smart and have fun the whole time.”
Stanley currently coaches Union’s boys basketball team.
“Everyone asks, ‘Oh I bet you’re upset,’” Stanley said on a lot of his players missing basketball practice for football. “I’m not at all. As far as they can go I love it. I think it transitions that they are athletes, they compete and they like to compete. Last year, they made a run in the states, runner-up in the WPIALs, they’ve won WPIALs in baseball. This has been a very successful group and I don’t think they let it go to their heads. Win or lose, we move on, we’ll practice with what we got and hold on and wait until they get back.”
A MISSING PIECE
For Union principal Rob Nogay, the football program returning to the championships might be a missing puzzle piece for Union athletics.
“I think this year with the success of this football team it put the complete puzzle together for us,” Nogay said. “My hope and goal as the principal and a member of the community and coach is that this continues throughout the other programs as well.”
Nogay, a 1992 Union graduate, played from 1989-91 as a quarterback, safety, punter, kicker and kick returner.
“I think one of the things in typical Union football fashion is we didn’t have large numbers. We graduated with 17 kids. Just the camaraderie with the kids. You travel through the entire school year together...basketball and baseball and football seems to kick that off with the groups. Football first and moving through all the sports. Football kicks everything else off for you.”
Nogay said some parts of Union football evolved while others remain the same.
“It was a straight Tri-County and there’s new schools in the conference. They develop rivalries. Anytime you had a Union football team, I thought other teams were going to be in the football game and the Union kids were going to hit and you not quit until the end. I don’t think this (current) team’s any different.”
Nogay talked about the coaching staff changes he’s seen as a principal.
“I thought Stacy Robinson did a great job here. Coach Niedbala came in and he’s gotten a couple other players out that hadn’t played in the past like Matt Stanley, Elijah Booker and Brennen Porter,” Nogay said. “He had my girl basketball players working out with them. He’s created a culture here for all of our athletes that need to outwork our opponents. I think it’s very rewarding for those kids. Coach Nied and his staff’s done an excellent job here.”
For being a smaller school, Union still has the ability to create exceptional athletes from its community.
“I think that’s one of the things Union has hung its hat on. Union’s produced athletes throughout the years,” Nogay said. “One thing you knew about Union, they had really good athletes. That’s no different this year. There’s some really talented kids out there and it’s definitely paying off.
“One thing about the Union community is they stick together as a family. They support this team, Union basketball, Union softball, etcetera. That’s one of the nice things about graduating at Union and being a principal here now. The community seems to jump behind the programs. We have enjoyed the success we’ve had and now hopefully we can come up with a win on Friday.”
On paper, the 10th-seeded Scotties are one of the lowest seeded teams to play for a WPIAL championship in over a decade. Does that create an underdog mentality?
“I think in all our sports throughout the years where we don’t have the numbers, whether it’s boys or girls, that players will stick together and trust their system,” Nogay said. “More often than not, they’re successful. That’s fine. They don’t feel like underdogs and we’ll take that role on if need be and be successful.”
What advice would Union’s principal impart with the 2022 championship team?
“I just think stay the course,” Nogay said. “Any athletic season you set your goals, trust the system and trust your coaches. Go out and play hard and things will fall where they may.”
LEADING THE WAY
Bobby Burkes was a quarterback for Union from 2001-04. Burkes graduated Union in 2005.
“I think it’s a program that certainly has had its up and downs,” Burkes said. “There’s a meaningfulness in playing for Union. There’s meaning there. There are people that preceded you and there’s something special walking out on Friday nights as a Union Scottie. It was a great experience.
“I think the one thing for that entire team is they represent a long, long history of people that came before them. They’ve done those people proud. It’s great for the community. It’s wonderful for Union Township and the program and the sports programs there for the Union Scotties to have a successful team.”
Burkes left Lawrence County after graduation and hasn’t returned much unless it was in regards to family.
“I had two younger brothers who were playing locally and I would keep tabs on the games and the scores,” Burkes said. “For both of them, my Saturday morning routine was to get up and read The News and recap if they made it in and see how Union did and how the county did. It was a fun and neat region to watch for high school football.”
Burkes thinks the Scotties returning to the championship game for the first time in 49 years is important to Union athletics and its community.
“I really think the athletics community in Lawrence County and Union Township, specifically, is so strong and there’s so much interest there. It’s really an accomplishment that it’s difficult to word right now,” Burkes said. “These are kids representing a school successful in other sports. It hasn’t had that success in a region or county where football is really king and kind of have the opportunity to put that last piece of a puzzle there to win a title for Union. It’s something they should be really, really proud of. It’s certainly no small task.”
