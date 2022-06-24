There was a common figure referenced throughout the interviews conducted for the 50th anniversary of Title IX. That figure is Luann Grybowski.
Grybowski is instrumental not only in shaping the equality between female and male sports in Lawrence County but she also is instrumental in shaping generations to come and still is.
On June 23, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed into law Title IX, which prohibited gender discrimination in any educational program receiving federal funds.
Grybowski remembers where she was when Title IX was signed into law.
"I was a sophomore in high school with no sports teams," Grybowski said. "I was trying valiantly to fight for a basketball team and a softball team. We were playing for Stan's Auto at that time and traveling around the U.S. for big tournaments. Austin Cowmedow was the AD at that time and I said, 'Come on, you got to start something.'"
Even with the signing of Title IX, Grybowski would not see a basketball or softball program at New Castle. She said it took time to get those programs started and the equality still wasn't there regardless of a law.
"All the teams in Pittsburgh had newly formed softball and basketball teams. We didn't have that here and I don't know why," Grybowski said. "They never got a team at New Castle when I graduated so the first year would be 1976. I went to college; they did have basketball team at Slippery Rock University. I was apart of the first club team so the first year we were a club team for fast pitch and we became college sponsored.
"I think they were just more or less forced to do it with the amount of complaints by female athletes at the time. I don't know, you know, the real reason for the lack of doing it initially. It took a couple years, again programs take money. I get all that but the equal opportunity wasn't there at the that time."
From it's initial signing into law and now 50 years later, Grybowski thinks the equality has improved but there's still work to be done.
"I think it's improved leaps and bounds. I still don't think it's equal. You look at the WNBA and the NBA and there's longevity. The amount of money women make opposed to men, it's not equal," Grybowski said. "We do have the programs but the pay isn't equal. I fought for years at New Castle for equal pay as far as coaching goes. They never thought it was a Title IX issue because I had male assistant coaches. Now it's equal. As far as the sport end of it goes, these kids today have no idea what we went through to get where they are and the opportunities they had."
Grybowski said not having the opportunities that female athletes have today should encourage them to take every advantage of what they now have.
"You want to fight for everything and for it to be totally equal." Grybowski said.
Grybowski has been instrumental for generations. Coaches Ryenn Micaletti and Kara DiNardo-Joseph and recent graduate Neleh Nogay have all been affected by Grybowski.
"Through the generations, it didn't matter who I coached or where I was at. I was always a proponent of doing everything you can," Grybowski said. "You have to give back to women athletics, that's your role as an athlete. The next generation benefits from what you do and that's always been my outlook.
"Kara and Ryenn played for two WPIAL (championships) and naturally Neleh played for three. I can only hope I've been a positive influence whether it's been athletics, academics or life; support them no matter what they're doing. It makes me feel good kids thought I was instrumental and fought for them and pushed forward for young female athletes."
Nogay praised Grybowski.
"She's an amazing coach. She pushes everyone to do their best all the time," Nogay said. "No matter what it is she just fully believes in you. She's just an amazing person, too. She is one of the most competitive people I know. She's definitely passed that on to me, girls wanting to beat boys is just like a thing. It's a big driving force in what she's given me."
Micaletti called Grybowski one of her idols.
“She was and still to this day is such an idol for me,” Micaletti said of Grybowski. “She set the tone for women, she never got caught up in the noise that comes with being a figure in the spotlight. She just kind of did what she had to do. That’s powerful because as women we naturally can be pleasers and she was never that in my eyes."
DiNardo-Joseph said Grybowski instilled in her to always speak for what you believe in and feel.
Grybowski has amassed over 700 wins in her 42-year tenure of coaching basketball. She led the first girls basketball team in Lawrence County to a WPIAL championship and this year she led the first girls basketball team in the county to state gold.
Although Grybowski never got to play softball or basketball for New Castle, she feels her coaching has helped kids.
"I think in every aspect its grown and excelled and moved forward. I would not want it to stay the same," Grybowski said. "I feel that it has grown and improved and rightfully so. I just look for kids to have many opportunities. Title IX has a special place in my heart because it didn't necessarily pan out for me in high school. I would've loved to play softball and basketball as part of New Castle High School. I've grown in other ways coaching and I feel that I've probably, hopefully, done more for kids in Title IX and equality and growth and hopefully benefit kids down the road."
Grybowski hopes that as the improvements of gender equality flourish the issues of equal pay and scholarships will be addressed.
"I would hope that it continues to in the way it's moving. I hope that girls get the same pay down the road women even college coaches. They don't even compare with the exception of the elites the Muffet McGraws and coach Pat Summitt," Grybowski said. "Those people were at the top of the game so naturally they made what the men made but most (NCAA) Division I college coaches don't. I would hope someday that the pay becomes equal and their athletic scholarships become equal. I don't know the exact numbers it does need to still continue to grow and evolve and move forward."
