Three girls helped pave the way to success for the Wilmington High girls soccer team.
Annalee Gardner, Sarah Thomas and Sabrina Devite earned first-team All-District 10, Region 1-1A all-star recognition.
The Lady Greyhounds finished 13-6 overall, losing to Cambridge Springs in the first round of the District 10, Class 1A playoffs.
Devite delivered six goals and three assists for Wilmington, while Gardner garnered nine goals and four assists. Thomas tallied two goals and four assists.
DISTRICT 10, REGION 1-1A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Madeline Jewell (Mercer, 10, GK), Morgan Miller (Mercer, 11, F), Maddy Bailey (Mercer, 11, M), Emma Cameron (Mercer, 9, F), Annalee Gardner (Wilmington, 12, M), Sarah Thomas (Wilmington, 12, M), Macie Steiner (Sharpsville, 10, CM), Ally Rynd (Mercer, 12, CB), Alexa Graul (Mercer, 12, CB), Isabella Candiottie (Sharpsville, 10, CD), Sabrina Devite (Wilmington, 12, D).
SECOND TEAM
Taylor Kendall (Wilmington, 12, GK), Jade Nguyen (Kennedy Catholic, 12, M), Ryan Dubiel (Mercer, 12, M), Delaney Donaldson (West Middlesex, 11, F), Emily Davano (West Middlesex, 11, M), Annalise Hendrickson (Wilmington, 11, F), Emily Arblaster (Wilmington, 11, M), Cassie Dancak (Kennedy Catholic, 12, M), Sarah Dieter (Wilmington, 11, M), Aubree Mathieson (Mercer, 11, OB), Paige Buckwalter (Wilmington, 11, D), Taylor Moore (West Middlesex, 12, S), Madison Pfleger (Kennedy Catholic, 10, SW), Marian Mitchell (Wilmington, 11, D).
REGION CHAMPION: Mercer
REGION PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Emma Cameron, Mercer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.