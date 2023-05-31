WASHINGTON, Pa. — Union High pitcher Rocco Galmarini was on his game Tuesday night.
Galmarini set down the first 14 batters and finished with a complete-game two-hitter to lead the top-seeded Scotties to a 4-0 win over seventh-seeded Rochester in the WPIAL Class 1A consolation game at Washington & Jefferson’s Ross Memorial Park.
“Rocco is lights out,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “He was throwing four pitches for strikes and keeping their hitters off balance.
“It’s good to get a win and good to be in the state tournament again.”
The win propels the Scotties (14-5) into the PIAA playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. The state playoffs start Monday. Union will oppose District 10 champion West Middlesex (14-9) at a time and site to be determined. The Big Reds won their second consecutive District 10 championship with a 2-0 decision over Saegertown.
“That’s going to be our approach, it’s a new season, wipe the slate clean,” Sanders said. “We need to go about our business.
“The kids will have fun and play loose. Our goal is to make a run and try to make the state championship.”
This was the third matchup of the season between the Section 2 rivals. Union won both battles in league play, 11-1 and 9-2.
Rochester’s season ends at 10-9.
Galmarini (7-1) walked one and struck out eight. He threw just 86 pitches, 56 went for strikes.
Rochester’s Dom DeLuca walked in the fifth to end the perfect game. Galmarini picked off DeLuca at first base after the walk.
The Rams’ Mark Shaffer led off the sixth with the team’s first hit. The next batter hit into a double play.
Galmarini allowed a two-out single in the seventh. He entered the seventh facing the minimum amount of batters.
Matt Stanley’s RBI single drove in Dennen Bowen in the bottom of the second inning with the game’s first run. An error by the Rams’ first baseman later in the frame scored two more runs.
Mike Gunn doubled in a run in the fourth inning.
The Scotties recorded five total hits, including two by Gunn.
Union scored three runs in the second and one in the fourth.
