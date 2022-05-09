The Neshannock High softball team gained a fresh face this season in Addy Frye. Frye has been key for the Lady Lancers in the circle and at the plate.
The freshman had three hits, including a triple and a home run with two RBIs in a 10-1 decision against Mohawk on May 2. Frye went the distance and gave up five hits, one run — earned — with a walk and 10 strikeouts.
“The last Mohawk game it got delayed and they kept pushing it back so I just kind of came to play that game,” Frye said. “I just wanted to get it over with. I didn’t want to give up any more runs to them. That was about it.”
Frye hit a game-winning walk-off three-run homer in the eighth inning in an 8-5 win over Laurel on May 4. Frye went the distance again and surrendered seven hits, five runs — two earned — with a walk and 14 strikeouts.
“I knew Laurel was going to come to play that game,” Frye said. “I knew I had to walk in from the beginning of the game to the end of the game. My teammates were all very supportive of me and we all came to play that game.”
“I think she proved that she has maturity even though she’s a freshman,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said of Frye’s performance against Laurel. “Just showed maturity (in the circle). Stamina is one thing that I will say definitely she proved that she has. The kid works hard, she gets up early, she goes and works out with a trainer, she goes to school all day and then she’s here at night with us and I think that definitely factored into her performance for that day because the kid’s a workhorse, really.”
The victory against Laurel kept Neshannock’s undefeated streak intact and made it the outright WPIAL Section 4-2A champions in the process.
The next day, Frye had one hit and two RBIs in a 7-0 win over Riverside. Frye did not pitch that game.
“I was just in the lineup,” Frye said. “I knew I had to do my job.”
For her efforts, Frye was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A daughter of Bradene and Mike Frye, the freshman pitcher transferred to Neshannock this year from Sharpsville.
“I knew a couple girls so it’s a lot easier,” Frye said on the transfer. “I play travel ball with Gabby Quinn and I play with Jaidon Nogay so I knew both (Aaralyn and Neleh Nogay). I played travel ball with some of the other girls like Gabby Perod and Ali Giordano.”
Frye has been playing softball since the age of three and started pitching at the age of five. Her favorite pitch is her riseball.
“When the season starts, I just pitch in my basement and I hit,” Frye said. “I figure out what I did wrong and try to fix it in my basement with just tee work.”
Frye also credits Jim Moats, her hitting coach, and Bill Croft, her pitching coach, for her success.
Frye commented on if she feels more comfortable while pitching or at bat.
“Probably pitching, I’ve done it the longest,” Frye said. “I’ve spent a lot more time on it. I know my weaknesses and my strengths with pitching. I’m still learning my weaknesses and strengths with hitting.”
Being a new member of the team and a freshman in the circle can cause nerves. Frye commented that she tries not to get nervous when pitching.
“I get a little nervous but I just know I can’t be nervous or it’s just going to make me aim” Frye said. “When I get nervous I aim and everything goes high and it just goes bad.”
“Just getting to know her as a kid she’s just a calm, calm child,” Lash said. “I think she just knows going in that every game she has to be calm. She has to trust that her teammates can back her up so if somebody does gets a hit she doesn’t have to strike everybody out. If somebody gets a hit, we’re going to field it and I think she’s very comfortable with that.”
Aside from pitching, Frye also plays on first base.
Frye praised Coach Lash.
“Coach Jackie’s a great coach. She always has confidence in our team,” Frye said. “If we do bad she doesn’t yell at us, she just tells us that we need to focus more. She always expects the best from us but she doesn’t scream at us. She just expects us to be confident and believe in ourselves like she believes in us.”
Frye commented about her individual strengths.
“Definitely pitching,” Frye said. “I think I hit well with my timely hits and I always make adjustments when my coaches tell me I need to make an adjustment. I try to fix it.”
“I think her main strength is just softball IQ,” Lash said. “She knows the game well, she can play the game well, she can do whatever she’s needed, whatever she’s called upon to do at that time whether it’s offense or defense. I feel like she works equally hard with both. I feel confident in her hitting but I feel confident in her pitching as well.”
Frye also looks to improve some areas of her playing.
“Definitely hitting and the outside pitch,” Frye said on where she wants to improve. “Making more adjustments with that pitch and when I pop up and being patient. I have to be patient in the box.”
“I would say probably just still working out of that mindset,” Lash said on where Frye needs to improve. “Sometimes I see her over swing or something in a game where maybe it’s closer or in a game where she just didn’t feel like she did well the other at-bats.”
Frye is not the first Lawrence County Athlete of the Week in her family, her brother Andrew Frye also is a recipient.
“We’re a very competitive family. We compete with our home runs,” Frye said. “When (Andrew) got athlete of the week, I just tried to compete with him and do my best. He’s very supportive. He texts me before every game to go do well. We’re very supportive of each other.”
Frye commented on the team’s cohesion as nothing but supportive as well.
“We’re all very close. There’s not really any cliques,” Frye said. “We all get along, we try to do stuff together like team bonding. We go to Forbush’s together and we all try to be very supportive of each other and not get jealous of each other.”
Frye has a goal to have 65 to 66 hits by the summer.
“I think she’s going to get better and better,” Lash said of Frye’s future on the team. “I think the work ethic is going to take place and she’s just going to keep working harder. She’s going to see, maybe narrow down, several pitches she throws. Maybe in the next year or so she focuses on a couple moving pitches and really, really perfects them to where she can really throw batters off balance.”
