The Neshannock High baseball team gained a new key player this year in the form of Andrew Frye.
Frye transferred to Neshannock from Sharpsville this year and shows promise on the diamond.
Frye went 3 for 3 at the plate for the Lancers and had three RBIs in a 19-0 three-inning win over Aliquippa on April 20.
"First, I'd like to thank God blessing me and helping me succeed," Frye said. "That was a good team, Aliquippa. We came alive the past six games. Once one hit starts coming the rest of them start coming. Once I got the first one they just all kept coming. My teammates started to hit the ball; coach Q (John Quahliero) got us all involved. It was a good game."
Frye had one home run and two RBIs in a 6-5 win over West Middlesex on April 22. He earned the win, pitching 2 1/3 innings in relief, surrendering three hits and a run — earned — with three walks and six strikeouts.
"I've been used to playing West Middlesex in my past years," Frye said. "I knew what they were pitching. It was the right situation and I was ready for it. I think coach Q trusted me and my teammates trusted me. I just trusted myself and let my batting do the work."
The next day, Frye went 1 for 1 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs against Obama Academy.
"That's a 5A school coming in here," Frye said. "It was better pitching we saw but the kid threw me a curveball and let it hang a little bit. Did what I could and it happened to leave the yard."
For his efforts, Frye was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News Staff.
"Andrew is starting to become more comfortable here at Neshannock and with his teammates. The more comfortable he becomes, just in general, I think it just took the pressure off him," Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. "Coming in I'm sure, as a 17 year old kid, the first thing on his mind was, 'I have to prove myself.' Not that he's struggled because he's never struggled. This year he has not struggled yet but he's getting more comfortable and the more comfortable he gets the more dangerous he is."
Quahliero commented that Frye brings a full commitment to the program, a continual desire to get better everyday and a top-notch character.
A son of Braden and Michael Frye, the junior relief pitcher commented that he started playing baseball at the age of five years old. The pitching came later.
"When I was 11, I came alive a little bit," Frye said. "I pitched a lot. That's when I kind of realized I wanted to pitch throughout my career."
Frye commented that he is interested in playing baseball at the collegiate level. He said his main interest is Akron.
The practice doesn't start and end on Neshannock's field for Frye. He also practices at Grossetti Performance.
"I try to get there a couple days a week, especially in the summer, I try to go every day," Frye said. "Earlier in the season I was struggling but coach (Joey) Borelli he helped me out a lot. Coach Q told me what I was doing wrong and told me how to fix it. It's worked ever since."
Frye also plays on first and third base for the Lancers. He tends to prepare for any game, relief pitching or not, the same way.
"I kind of just prepare before the game. If I think I'm going to pitch that day I do everything I do on a normal as if I was going to start," Frye said. "By the time the third inning, fourth inning comes around I'm in the bullpen getting warm in case I have to come in the fourth, fifth or sixth. That's kind of my drill I have. I'm a closer. I don't really start. We have really good starters in Sebastian (Coiro) and Grant (Melder) so I trust them to go as long as they can."
Frye also commented that his favorite pitches are the fastball and curveball. He said he's more comfortable at bat but is positive he can be capable on the mound.
"He's always been relaxed on the mound," Quahliero said. "He really has given us great innings on the bump. Very competitive, he throws his secondary pitches for strikes and his velocity is increasing weekly."
Frye said he wants to improve his fielding and throw less balls when pitching.
"I just try to be a good teammate all around," Frye said. "If someone's struggling, I was there. My teammates pick me up so I might as well try to pick them up."
Frye praised Coach Quahliero.
"He's a great coach," Frye said. "He comes after it every day and that just makes you want to come after it every day. He has that mentality, everyday, that you better be the best and you're going to be the best. It makes you want to be the best at everything you do. The best on the team, the best in the county, the best in the state and it really brings a fire attitude that helps us all win games."
Frye seemed to change up his batting for Neshannock. The change was his walkup song.
"Funny story. You have a kid there that's 255 pounds, well, we have play up songs here," Quahliero said. "Every kid has a play up song. His was 'Party in the USA,' so I looked at my coaches, not that he was struggling, I'm like, 'Wait a minute, I'm changing this.' The Union game when he hit two out, before he hit the first one I came in; I told one of my young JV kids, 'Go up to the press box, the next time he comes up I want the Undertaker's theme song put on.'
"Well, he got in the box and was completely shocked by it. Don't you know he hit a ball 400 something feet. As a joke, I told him it had nothing to do with adjustments, with his hands in the box or his timing. It had everything to do with the play up song. Since we changed his play up song, he's had four home runs."
Frye said the new song fits because his teammates do call him Undertaker in the dugout.
Frye also praised the senior leadership on the team citing them as crucial players.
Frye's goals playing for the Lancers are simple — win a WPIAL championship and then a PIAA championship.
"When you have the week that he did and the success that he's had in the past two weeks, the game slows down," Quahliero said. "The success just continues to rise because he's relaxed and being himself in the box and not pressing; not trying to impress."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.