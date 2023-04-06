It was a 2022 WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A semifinal rematch against the Neshannock High softball team and Laurel on Wednesday with a similar outcome.
The Lady Lancers defeated Laurel, 6-3, in Section 1-2A action at Wynder Field.
“I think you can’t sit back and relax even with a 6-0 lead on a team like this. In my opinion, you can always expect excitement from either side,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said of the win. “These are two great ball teams. My opinion, and I’ll say it right from the start, two best in the state in this 2A. We just got to keep working. We can’t relax. We can’t take a play off and we can’t take a pitch off. We have to be ready for them because they just have a great lineup one to nine.”
The win for Neshannock (2-0 section, 3-0 overall) marked Laurel’s first loss of the season.
“It’s been a rivalry for as long as I’ve been in this town. That’s a fantastic team over there. They’re well coached; they’re top to bottom athletes,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said of the loss. “We gave them a couple, but they took them too. They were dialed in early and they were hitting the ball and they were hitting it hard. Hats off to them.
“I’m proud of my girls for hanging around. We could have easily just tanked it and gave up. We scratched and clawed back. We had a chance at the end. We came up a little bit short. We’re going to see them again...probably a couple of times. I’m taking this as a small victory.”
In the top of the first inning, Laurel’s (2-1, 3-1) Autumn Boyd made a double play at third to keep Neshannock batters at bay. Neshannock’s Addy Frye responded to the double play with a home run to give Neshannock a 1-0 lead.
“I knew that Aaralyn (Nogay) had a great hit and then Jaidon (Nogay) had a great hit and got robbed of it,” Frye said. “I had to pick up my two teammates and do my job.”
Frye (4-0) went the distance and relinquished six hits, three runs — one earned — one walk, and struckout three Lady Spartans.
“We knew they’ve been practicing for four or five months after they played us to come to this game,” Frye said. “I knew they were coming ready to beat us and they wanted to hit every pitch that I was going to throw. I had to keep the ball close to the plate but not in their zone.”
“I think her pitching was very good,” Lash said of Frye. “She and I have been talking a lot about what pitches to throw. She’s worked a lot on her movement over the offseason. The kid works so hard and she’s such a great communicator with me that I didn’t have any doubt that she’d be able to hang through seven innings. If people could see the work she is putting in — it pays off.”
Laurel’s Addison Deal (1-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up five hits, six runs — one earned — and pitched three strikeouts.
Neshannock’s Gabby Quinn would get home after a bad pass in the second inning. Shortly after, another bad pass brought home Jadyn Malizia to increase Neshannock’s lead to 3-0.
The Lady Lancers would keep the momentum going in the third inning with Hunter Newman hitting Aaralyn Nogay home. Gabby Perod followed that up with plating two runs of her own in the third.
“It was really exciting since before I didn’t really do as well hitting,” Perod said. “I really wanted to do better the next time. It was really exciting.”
“Gabby has been seeing the ball well,” Lash said. “I think she has a little nerves when she plays this team, but we just talked about that before the game, ‘Go out and hit like you have been.’ She really has been seeing it well and squaring that ball up. I expected her to come through in this game.”
After taking a 6-0 lead, Deal was relieved by Grace Kissick in the top of the third inning. Kissick had nine strikeouts, three walks, gave up four hits and didn’t allow Neshannock to score any runs for the remainder of the game.
“Gracie came in and she just shut it down,” Duddy said. “She seemed dialed in too. She was in the zone. She had the rise ball jumping, she had the screwball working. Her and Addison have different styles. They were dialed in a little bit on Addi (Deal), but Gracie had just a little, little style change and that seemed to be the difference. I’d put any one of my girls out against anybody in any game. I’m confident in all of them. They all bring a little something to the table.”
Neshannock created a bases loaded situation for Laurel in the top of the fifth. However, Kissick proceeded to get two strikeouts and then a line drive caught by Laurel’s Grace Zeppelin ended the inning.
Boyd and Abbie Miles kept Laurel alive in the bottom of the sixth inning. Boyd brought home Deal and Miles plated two runs to narrow Neshannock’s lead.
“Those guys are contact hitters,” Duddy said of Boyd and Miles. “They’re clutch. It’s early in the season. We haven’t had a whole lot of games; a whole lot of reps. I’m confident that they’re going to be leaders. They’re going to carry this team. They’re going to get us where we want to be.”
Neshannock will head to Riverside to play a Section 1-2A game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans will travel to Avonworth to compete in nonsection action at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
