The Union High girls basketball team started off strong and didn’t let its foot off the gas against Greenville the rest of the game on Wednesday.
Sisters Kayla and Kylie Fruehstorfer led Union with 14 points each to cruise to a 58-21 nonsection home win against the Trojanettes at the Covelli Field House.
“We’re lucky that we’ve been playing very well in the last few weeks here,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We feel like we set ourselves up for this. We played an all-conference schedule that was grueling. Every team that we’ve lost to was ranked.
“In games like this we want to fine-tune things. There’s a bigger picture for us; a bigger goal. We have another section game coming up tomorrow and our goal is to hopefully make some noise in the playoffs. We fine-tuned a little bit here with some of our pressure and some of our defense and hopefully it works out and pays off for us.”
Kylie Fruehstorfer grabbed five steals.
“I just feel like it was another game to work as a team and get another win for us and work together,” Kylie Fruehstorfer said. “Our defense — we work really hard on it and that’s just been the key to our game.”
Kayla Fruehstorfer also supplied four 3-pointers, three steals and three assists for the Lady Scots.
“I feel like we’re all correlated together, we all just talk and have a good time at practice and try to work together as a team,” Kayla Fruehstorfer said on the communication between Union’s starters. “(My shooting) was on. Sometimes it’s not but I was feeling it tonight and I was happy that we won.”
“They played great today,” Nogay said of the Fruehstorfer sisters. “We know what we’re going to get out of our players and when Kayla and Kylie are contributing we know we’re in a good place. With Kelly (Cleaver) and Zoe Lepri, our starting five has done a great job all year long.
“We’ve had different girls step up at different times. One night it’s Kelly, one night it’s Kylie, sometimes it’s both of them. Kayla stepped up big for us, Zoe Lepri stepped up big for us. I thought Zoe played real well tonight. Maybe she’s not showing up on the score sheet but she’s doing the little things defensively and rebounding for us.”
In the first quarter, Union (14-6 overall) started applying defensive pressure early which allowed them to outshoot Greenville, 18-4.
“We take pride in defense,” Nogay said. “We practice defense...it’s probably the majority of our practice everyday. We want to do the little things like boxing out, we want to pressure teams into turning over and we’ve been doing that very well in the last few weeks like I said. It’s starting to pay off for us.”
Kelly Cleaver was a critical player on defense for the Lady Scots with nine rebounds and three steals. Cleaver added 13 points.
“Kelly’s doing a great job for us,” Nogay said. “I’ve said this a few times, we know what we’re going to get out of Kelly on both ends of the floor. She’s going to give everything she has and she’s going to play hard until the end. It’s a huge win for us when she’s playing like that. I think when Kelly gets after it defensively that’s when her offense starts to get going. She feeds off of playing good defense and then she gets moving on offense.”
Altogether, Union made 20 steals against the Lady Trojans (16-4).
The Lady Scots’ defense only allowed Greenville to score six more points in the second quarter. Greenville’s Josie Lewis and Grace Cana supplied all six points for the Lady Trojans.
Cana paced Greenville with 10 points while Lewis had nine of her own.
Union entered halftime with a 31-10 lead over Greenville and Nogay said the talk at halftime was, “Just to continue,” adding, “We want to continue to play our game, continue to make fundamentally sound decisions and not make mistakes. That’s a great team over there. I know they have some injuries but, again, you don’t know who can come back on you...(Josie) Lewis is a phenomenal player. For us, it’s just to keep our foot on the gas, continue to play hard and close the game out.”
With 2:04 left in the third quarter, Kayla Fruehstorfer hit a 3-pointer to force the mercy rule after making the score 45-15. Nogay took out his starters with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“This is a team. We talk about the team everyday,” Nogay said. “There are not individuals on this team. We’re playing together for one goal. We’re playing for the Union name that’s on our shirts. Our goal, again, is to get to the playoffs and hopefully make some noise in the playoffs.”
The Lady Scots will host Eden Christian on Thursday. The WPIAL Class 1-1A rivals are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
