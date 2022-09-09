All eight Lawrence County high school football teams will compete on the gridiron this week.
Mohawk High, which had two games canceled because of hazing, will compete for the first time this season. It’s also the first week that no games will be played on Saturday this season.
Only two games will be contested in Lawrence County — Armstrong at New Castle, and Mohawk at Laurel.
ARMSTRONG
AT NEW CASTLE, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference tilt.
The Red Hurricane slipped to 1-1 with a 51-7 loss to Mars last week.
“There were building blocks,” said first-year New Castle coach Stacy Robinson of last week’s loss. “We have to regroup and reload and get back to playing solid football.
“We didn’t pass that test last week. But, we hope to be better on Friday.”
The ‘Canes’ Braylen Sibley rushed for 63 yards last week on three carries against the Planets.
The River Hawks dropped a 28-14 decision to Aliquippa last week.
“They’re a very good football team; their program is a solid one with a big-time quarterback,” Robinson said. “They’re a physical football team.”
MOHAWK
AT LAUREL, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference matchup.
The Spartans slipped to 1-1 last week with a 41-34 double-overtime loss to Neshannock. This is the Warriors’ first game after the first two contests were canceled because of a hazing incident.
Mohawk’s scrimmage also was canceled.
“It was a good, physical football game,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said of the loss to the Lancers. “Those are the type of games you can learn a lot from.”
Friday’s game will be an odd situation for the Spartans as they are playing a team that has yet to put anything on film going into the third game, not even a scrimmage. Teams usually have something to prepare for by this stage of the season.
“Our focus is about getting better,” Cooper said. “We’re back to the basics this week. We have to get better at some things and that’s what we’ll focus on.
“At the end of the day, you would think they will run similar things to what they have run in the past. But, if not, we will have to adjust.”
Warriors coach Tim McCutcheon declined to comment on the matchup.
This is Laurel’s Homecoming game.
“I’m glad we’re able to play the game and the kids will have the opportunity to compete against one another,” Cooper said of the matchup. “It’s great to play Lawrence County teams. That adds a lot of excitement to the community.”
Laurel quarterback Chase Tinstman is 20-of-31 passing for 333 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Spartans won last year’s game, 54-9.
NESHANNOCK AT AMBRIDGE, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference contest.
The Lancers improved to 2-0 on the year with a 41-34 double-overtime win over Laurel. It was a costly win, though, as starting running back Peyton Weaver was lost for the season with a compound fracture of his tibia.
“We definitely want to go down there and give our best effort,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said of his matchup at Ambridge. “We don’t feel we were at our best last week. It was a very emotional game.
“We were dragging all week. We were able to suck it up at the end. We have to get our legs under us this week and make a statement.”
Neshannock is a Class 2A school, while the Bridgers compete in Class 4A.
“They have a nice football team,” Mozzocio said of Ambridge. “They have some good athletes on the perimeter. Some nice receivers. Big, strong running backs, and a nice, stout line. It will be a another challenge for us, stepping up in two classes.”
Ambridge is 1-1, falling in the opening week to Wheeling Central Catholic (24-7), and edging Freedom last week, 16-14.
The Lancers’ Jonny Huff leads the county in rushing with 425 yards on 47 carries.
These teams have no recent meetings dating back as far back as 1995.
ELLWOOD CITY AT CARLYNTON, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference clash.
The Wolverines (0-2) enter on a 27-game losing streak. This game originally was slated to be played at Ellwood City, but the turf installation has prompted it to be switched to Carlynton (0-2).
Ellwood City battled Union for over three quarters before falling short last week, 20-6.
The Cougars have lost six games in a row dating back to last season.
UNION AT CORNELL, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference battle.
First-year Scotties coach Kim Niedbala picked up his first varsity coaching win last week with a 20-6 decision over Ellwood City. Union is 1-1 entering this tilt.
Scotties quarterback Braylon Thomas is 17 of 33 through the air for 216 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Raiders won their opener last week over Monessen, 35-6.
SHENANGO AT RIVERSIDE, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference clash.
The Wildcats dipped to 0-2 a week ago with a 35-14 setback to Western Beaver. Shenango has allowed 488 passing yards on the season, including 297 in the opener against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
“Just some missed tackles and bad coverage,” Wildcats coach Jimmy Graham said after the loss to the Golden Beavers. “We kind of expected some of these things to happen with this young group. It’s things we can correct and things to improve on.
“We have played two very good teams so far.”
Hunter Lively has rushed for 103 yards on 27 carries for Shenango this season.
The Panthers lost their season opener last week to South Side Beaver, 7-6.
“Riverside is always a good opponent,” Graham said. “They’re usually a physical team. We’ll have to match their physicality.”
This is the first meeting between the teams since a 17-7 Riverside win in 2019.
WILMINGTON AT MERCER, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, nonregion contest.
The Greyhounds (1-1) rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Greenville last week, 14-7. Wilmington scored all 14 of its points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning touchdown on a 5-yard run by Ben Miller with 13 seconds left.
Miller rushed for 119 yards on 23 carries last week. Tyler Mikulin also had 119 yards on the ground on 12 attempts. He scored the other TD for Wilmington.
The Mustangs dropped to 1-1 after falling to Reynolds last week, 47-0.
