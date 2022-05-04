Franklin High claimed a region championship and a District 10 title in boys basketball action.
The Knights wrapped up the Region 4 crown and followed it with a D-10, Class 3A championship. Franklin’s Easton Fulmer was named the region’s player of the year and teammate Damon Curry joined him on the all-region first team. Grove City’s Landon Haggart, Hickory’s Jackson Pryts, Slippery Rock’s John Sabo and Sharpsville’s Mack Staunch were named to the first team as well.
Wilmington did not have a player named to the first or second teams.
Franklin, ranked by some as the team’s top Class 3A squad, saw its season end with a 65-63 home loss to Ellwood City Lincoln in the PIAA first round.
The Greyhounds finished 0-14 in the region and 2-20 on the year.
DISTRICT 10, REGION 4-3A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Easton Fulmer (Franklin), Sr.; Landon Haggart (Grove City), Sr.; Jackson Pryts (Hickory), Sr.; Damon Curry (Franklin), Soph.; John Sabo (Slippery Rock), Jr.; Mack Staunch (Sharpsville), Sr.
SECOND TEAM
James Thomas (Sharpsville), Sr.; Jalen Ritzert (Greenville), Sr.; Luke Guth (Franklin), Jr.; Dylan Stull (Grove City), Sr.; Joey Fazzone (Hickory), Sr.; Aidan Enoch (Hickory), Jr.; Dylan Gordon (Slippery Rock), Jr.
Region champion: Franklin
Region player of the year: Easton Fulmer (Franklin)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.