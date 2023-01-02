The Mohawk High girls soccer team ended a pair of droughts this season.
The Lady Warriors advanced to the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2014, and also earned their first playoff win since that season as well.
Four Mohawk players helped pave the way for the team’s success.
Madisyn Cole, Alexa Kadilak, Ava Nulph aqnd Abi Boehning earned WPIAL Section 3-1A all-star status.
Mohawk fashioned a 7-3 Section 3-1A record to reach the playoffs. The Lady Warriors knocked off Charleroi (3-1) before falling to Springdale in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 2-0. Mohawk concluded the campaign with a 10-7 mark.
SECTION 3-1A ALL-STARS Abby Stover, Eden Christian, Sr., For; Shaye Bailey, Freedom, Jr., For; Julia Mohrbacher, Freedom, Sr., Mid; Jersee Melvin, Freedom, Sr., Mid; Madisyn Cole, Mohawk, Sr., For Mid; Alexa Kadilak, Mohawk, Sr., Def For; Ava Nulph, Mohawk, Sr., Def; Abi Boehning, Mohawk, Sr., GK; Lauren Krug, Riverside, Sr., Def; Alexis Fluharty, Riverside, Jr., For; Gabriella Finch, Riverside, Soph., Mid; Katherine Varghese, Sewickley Academy, Soph., For; Maura Heberle, South Side Beaver, Sr., For; Bella Hage, South Side Beaver, Sr., Def; Kayla Statler, South Side Beaver, Sr., Mid.
