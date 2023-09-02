Cadyn Fish will be making his debut boxing match on Saturday at the September Boxing Showdown III, which will be held at North Way Christian Community in Wexford.
Fish (0-0 overall), who trains out of The Foundation, will compete in the 132-pound weight division against Oliver Navarro (1-1). Navarro trains out of Boyce Boxing located in Pittsburgh.
Doors open to the event at 1 p.m. and the first bell will commence at 2 p.m.
