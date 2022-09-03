Hurry!
Run, don’t walk.
That’s right, the first main college football Saturday is just hours, maybe just minutes by the time you read this, from starting. Time is precious for anyone that loves to dabble in sports betting.
By this time, many of the key numbers or totals are long gone and you’re fighting to survive. Last week is a good example. If you were quick, you grabbed a good bit of Florida State laying 35 1/2 points against Duquesne. Yes, that Florida State and that Duquesne. Teams that have no business playing each other. But, I get the “revenue” aspect of it for Duquesne. But, it’s a game that has no business being played. That’s a topic for another day.
If you were quick, that means you were smart and laid the 35 1/2. The number quickly soared over 40 points and eventually by the time it closed, you lost if you took Florida State. That game also was a good example of “playing a middle”. You could have confidently taken FSU laying the lumber of 35 1/2, but then came right back with Duquesne once it went through the key number of 42. You would have won both ways. Good for you!
Betting games isn’t the only means of fun for professional and collegiate football, or any sport. If you don’t mind tying up your money for a few months, get ready to have some fun, kids. Let the sportsbook be your bank.
Regular-season win totals, college and pro conference champions, and Super Bowl winners, are all really enjoyable. And really profitable if you study up. I just looked at my season-long tickets and it breaks down this way: I have $450 total on season win totals — $100 each on the Pittsburgh Steelers over their win total of 7 1/2 and the Chicago Bears under their win total of 6 1/2. The rest are $50 college win totals, and I love all of them — Northern Illinois over seven -105, South Carolina over six -150, Ole Miss over 7 1/2 -150, Air Force over 8 1/2 -150, Akron under 2 1/2 -120. The Zips did get an overtime win Thursday night, 30-23, over FCS-member St. Francis at home. If they needed overtime at home against an FCS team to win, I’ll take my chances on them finding two more wins to beat me.
Sometimes it’s the eye test that will point you in the right direction. That’s what put me on to the Steelers going over that total. Mike Tomlin has not had a losing record. Even with an odd total of games, he makes sure to lock in a tie and finish 8-8-1 last year. Other times it’s what many are saying in talk shows or podcasts. That’s where the Bears under total comes in. They should be one of the worst, if not the worst, team in the NFL. Atlanta will be battling for that right. I also went in on the New Orleans Saints at 50 bucks apiece for over their win total of 8 1/2 on a couple of sites. I’ve seen a couple of shops that have nine for the Saints’ win total.
The more you do this, the easier you will come to realize you should always be shopping. I don’t mean for new outfits or new power tools. I’m talking about for the best number or total. Look around on your apps for which shop will put you in the best position to win. An example would be at the time of writing this, Draft Kings had the juice for the Illinois’ moneyline bet at -105 for Friday’s game against Indiana. The same bet on FanDuel had Illinois at +102. The plus means more return for the bettor. Let’s go for the bigger return and place that bet on FanDuel. I locked in Illinois on the moneyline at a brick and mortar (Mountaineer) at +115. Always be shopping.
Next week, the NFL kicks off and there are plenty of lines to like. Especially if you like teasing numbers. And there are plenty of those that could be teased. As a sneak peek, I love the Steelers and the 6 1/2 against Cincinnati, and I love the Steelers to win outright. Teasing the Steelers up to 12 1/2 is juicy. Let’s see if we can get that 6 1/2 up to 7. Also, Miami rarely loses at home to New England. Give the points and also take the Dolphins on the moneyline.
Always remember to bet responsibly. Use a method of units, or percentages of your bankroll. It’s OK to be a degenerate and bet on oddball things like WNBA, NFL preseason, or even competitive eating. Money is money.
(Ron Poniewasz is the sports editor at the New Castle News and avid gambler. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
