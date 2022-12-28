Five Wilmington High boys soccer standouts earned mention on the District 10, Region 1-1A first-team squad.
The Greyhounds’ Skyler Sloan, Joe Saterlee, Colin Hill, Charles Krepp and David Roberts were named to the first-team.
Wilmington (12-5-1) shared the District 10, Region 1-1A championship with Mercer. The Greyhounds finished 13-5-1 overall, falling to Seneca in the District 10, Class 1A championship game.
Sloan saved 49 shots, including scoring a goal with an assist. Saterlee scored 31 goals with five assists, Hill notched 15 goals and 10 assists, while Krepp contributed a goal and an assist. Roberts registered no stats from his defender position, but he provided quality play throughout the season.
DISTRICT 10, REGION 1-1A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Skyler Sloan (Wilmington, 12, GK), Kyle Stringert (Commodore Perry, 11, GK), Max Ellis (Mercer, 12, M), Rylan Piccirilli (Sharpsville, 10, ST), Joe Saterlee (Wilmington, 12, F), Colin Hill (Wilmington, 11, M), Liam Campbell (Sharpsville, 12, M), Cole Cunningham (Mercer, 11, W), Garrett Thumm (Mercer, 12, F), Charles Krepp (Wilmington, 12, OD), Easton Mozes (Commodore Perry, 11, SW), Nick Ondo (Kennedy Catholic, 12, LD), Luke Lasko (Mercer, 12, CB), David Roberts (Wilmington, 12, OD).
SECOND TEAM
Jack Leipheimer (Sharpsville, 12, GK), Hunter Capperes (Sharpsville, 9, CM), Aidan Chulik (Kennedy Catholic, 12, F), Alex Carr (Kennedy Catholic, 12, M), Joe Ferrans (Mercer, 11, M), Ryder Tervo (Wilmington, 9, M), Jonathan Erb (West Middlesex, 11, S), Noah Asche (West Middlesex, 11, S), Connor Davis (West Middlesex, 12, D), Isaiah Daniels (Kennedy Catholic, 12, RD), Christopher Mrozek (Wilmington, 11, CD), Brady Jones (Sharpsville, 11, CB), Jonah Dadich (Mercer, 10, CB).
REGION CO-CHAMPIONS: Mercer, Wilmington
REGION PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Max Ellis, Mercer
