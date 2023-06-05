Five Lawrence County teams enter this week with one common goal.
Win a state championship on the diamond.
The Union and Neshannock high baseball teams, along with the Union, Neshannock and Laurel softball squads advanced from the WPIAL playoffs and will participate in the PIAA playoffs. All of the teams open the state playoffs Monday.
The Union and Neshannock softball teams captured WPIAL championships. The Lancers baseball team and Laurel softball squad lost in the WPIAL title tilts, while the Union baseball team advanced with a win in the consolation game.
Union’s baseball team will battle West Middlesex at 2 p.m. at Slippery Rock University in a Class 1A clash. The Scotties (14-5) reached the PIAA playoffs with a 4-0 win over Rochester in the WPIAL consolation game. The Big Reds (14-9) captured the District 10 title.
The Lancers’ baseball squad will meet Punxsutawney at 6 p.m. at Showers Field in DuBois in a Class 3A contest. Neshannock (18-5) dropped a 6-1 decision to Riverside in the WPIAL championship game. The Chucks (18-2) won the District 9 crown.
The Lady Scots’ softball team will tangle with Berlin Brothersvalley at 2 p.m. at Neshannock in a Class 1A matchup.
“That’s awesome to get to play at Neshannock,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “I’ll take that any time.”
The Lady Scots (17-3) defeated Carmichaels in the Class 1A championship game. They are looking for a deeper run this year in the state playoffs. Last year, Union was eliminated in the opening round of the state playoffs, 1-0, by Saegertown.
“We set a goal last year to win the WPIAL, and anything after that would be a bonus,” Fisher said. “This year, our goal is to win the state championship.
“I want to tighten things up more. We got a little sloppy there (last week against Carmichaels). We still won. I think if we tighten it up, we’ll be good to go.”
The Lady Mountaineers (13-8) are the second-place representative out of District 5.
Neshannock (20-0) will put its 46-game winning streak on the line when it hosts Penns Valley (16-5) at 4:30 p.m. in a Class 2A tilt. The Lady Rams placed second out of District 6.
“I’m very happy about plying at home,” Lady Lancers coach Jackie Lash said. “We should have some community support for the game.”
The Lady Lancers won all four state playoff games last year to claim the state crown. They outscored the opposition in the PIAA playoffs, 37-7. Six of those surrendered runs came against Laurel.
“We’re not doing anything different to prepare,” Lash said about any changes compared to last season’s state playoff opener. “The coaching staff has been doing a little bit of scouting.
“I gave the girls off Friday. A chance to recharge and get a little bit of rest. We have good practices. We need to talk to the girls a bit and tell them that last year we came out flat against OLSH in the opener. We have to stress to them the importance of playing hard. We have new goals.”
Laurel’s softball team will travel to Everett for a 4:30 p.m. matchup in Class 2A action. The Lady Spartans (16-3) lost to Neshannock in the WPIAL title tilt, 12-2. The Lady Warriors (22-0) are the District 5 champs.
Laurel and Neshannock could meet for a fourth time for the second straight season if both teams reach the state semifinals. The three Lady Spartans losses all came against the Lady Lancers.
