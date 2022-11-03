Five Lawrence County high school football teams are ready to take the next step.
The playoffs open Friday night in the WPIAL, and carry over into Saturday. Laurel, Neshannock, Mohawk and Union will participate in the WPIAL playoffs, while Wilmington will compete in District 10.
Higher seeded teams in the WPIAL host first-round games, provided they have turf surfaces. District 10 games are played at a neutral site.
NO. 15 CARMICHAELS (7-3)
AT NO. 2 LAUREL (8-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A first-round matchup.
The Mighty Mikes tied for second in the Tri-County South with California and Monessen, each with 5-2 league marks.
“They’re a good passing team. They throw it a lot,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said of Carmichaels. “They’re big up front and they’re younger up front.
“We have to be ready defensively for a different type of game. Not letting them control the ball with their passing attack.”
Laurel is listed as a team to watch in the state high school football rankings, as recognized by PennLive.
Quarterback Alec Anderson paces the Mighty Mikes’ offense. He is 98 of 165 for 1,174 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“He broke their school record this year,” Cooper said of Anderson setting the Carmichaels passing yardage record. “It creates a different type of challenge. If we can get them off the field, that will be a big plus; we have to stop the big play.”
Landon Smith, a 5-foot-8, 150-pound running back/defensive back, guides the Spartans’ attack. Smith has rushed for 1,332 yards on 151 carries with a county-best 26 touchdowns.
Smith has filled the big void left by record-setting running back Luke McCoy, who graduated. McCoy rushed for 1,803 yards last season
“Being able to follow in Luke’s footsteps and have the season he is having says a lot about his ability,” Cooper said. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to have a couple of players like that. He was patiently waiting for his opportunity and he has delivered.
Eight seniors graduated from last season’s team that won the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference crown and finished 11-1 overall. Laurel backed that up by going 6-0 in the Class 1A Big Seven Conference after realignment and its second straight league title.
“I think they built on that success. They saw what those kids were able to accomplish and they believed in it,” Cooper said of this year’s team. “We’ve been blessed in senior leadership the last couple of years.”
Cooper is looking forward to his team taking the field at home in the first round.
“It’s about the familiarity of it all and how far they have to come,” Cooper said. “That’s what you work all season for, to play in front of your home fans in the playoffs.
“Once it’s kicked off, you have to go win that game.”
The winner gets the survivor of the Union-Burgettstown clash Nov. 11.
NO. 13 BURRELL (6-4) AT NO. 4 NESHANNOCK (9-1), 7 P.M.
This is a WPIAL Class 2A first-round matchup.
The Bucs finished fifth in the Allegheny Conference with a 3-4 record.
“They’re a good, solid football team,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “What they do, they do well. We have our game plan in place and we are confident with it.
“We will prepare all week. We have a system we are very confident with and we will continue to follow that.”
Neshannock lost to conference champ Beaver Falls, 22-0. The Tigers are ranked No. 7 in the state as recognized by PennLive. The Lancers are listed as a team to watch. They have won five in a row since that loss.
“Momentum is a big thing in this game,” Mozzocio said. “You hit stretches when you are playing better than others. Momentum is a big thing in football.
“If you can keep it and keep it on our side, that’s a big thing in being a successful football team.”
Neshannock’s Peyton Weaver suffered a compound fracture of his tibia in a 41-34 double-overtime win over Laurel on Sept. 2.
“If you look back over the last three years, we’ve been really unlucky with injuries,” Mozzocio said. “Going back to Landon Shaffer when we lost him. Then, last year, losing Cam’Ron Owens in Week 4; not having him the rest of the year. We lost Luciano DeLillo the same game.
“Going through all that helped us get through Peyton’s injury. Peyton is always around and very positive. I know he’s hurting inside. He does nothing but encourage the guys. Having him around and his voice is a big help.”
Jonny Huff has stepped up big in Weaver’s absence. Huff, a 6-1, 180-pound senior quarterback/defensive back, has rushed 152 times for 1,571 yards and 23 TDs. He is 76 of 161 through the air for 968 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Huff narrowly missed becoming what is believed to be the 14th player in WPIAL history to rush and throw for 1,000 yards in a regular season.
“He’s had an outstanding season,” Mozzocio said of Huff. “This has to go down as one of the best seasons in Lawrence County history. Nearly 1600 rushing yards and approaching a thousand yards passing. That’s a lot of production for one individual.”
Devin Beattie directs the Burrell attack, rushing for 1,375 yards on 207 attempts with 15 touchdowns.
“I think we need to take care of ourselves as usual,” Mozzocio said of the keys to victory. “We need to do what we do best and apply pressure to our opponent.
“We want to dictate both sides of the ball. We’re looking forward to playing at home and making a deep run.”
The survivor advances to square off with the winner of the Serra Catholic-Washington battle.
NO. 10 UNION (7-3) AT NO. 7 BURGETTSTOWN (6-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A first-round clash.
The Blue Devils finished in a three-way tie for second in the Black Hills Conference at 5-2 with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Fort Cherry. Burgettstown had its five-game winning streak snapped last week by Fort Cherry, 48-34.
“They got upset last week, or they would have had a higher seed,” first-year Scotties coach Kim Niedbala said. “They’re big and physical. They do a lot of things offensively with multiple sets.
“They do a lot of great things on defense. It will come down to who can execute the best.”
Niedbala noted he has coached with four of the Blue Devils coaches, including head coach Greg Marshall. This is Niedbala’s first season as a varsity coach.
Niedbala served as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Mount Lebanon under Bob Palko last year. The Blue Devils, a WPIAL Class 6A school, went 15-0 in 2021 and won the state championship.
This is Union’s first trip to the postseason since 2017.
“I’m going to take a lot of my experience from being in the postseason and do things how we need to,” Niedbala said. “It’s a game in front of you. You prepare like you need to prepare. Let the chips fall where they may.”
The Scotties finished third in the Big Seven Conference after a 44-8 victory over Summit Academy last week.
“It was a solid seven-win season,” Niedbala said. “We still have a lot of improvement to make. But, every coach at this stage says that. That’s how we’re looking at it. We have one week in front of us.”
Braylon Thomas, a 6-2, 180-pound junior quarterback/defensive back, paces the Scotties offense. Thomas has collected 1,110 rushing yards on 146 carries and 12 touchdowns. He is 46 of 104 through the air for 683 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
“He’s been a solid performer all year,” Niedbala said of Thomas. “We’ll need him as we move forward.”
Niedbala pointed out what his team needs to do to emerge victorious Friday night.
“We can’t have any turnovers,” Niedbala said. “We have to protect the ball. We have to be able to play sound defensively and be able to tackle.”
The victor takes on the winner of the Laurel-Carmichaels clash on Nov. 11.
NO. 9 MOHAWK (4-4) AT NO. 8 McGUFFEY (7-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A first-round matchup.
The Highlanders finished in third place in the Century Conference with a 4-2 ledger.
The Warriors tied for third in the Midwestern Athletic Conference with Western Beaver and Riverside, all with 4-3 league ledgers.
Jay Wrona, a 5-11, 165-pound junior quarterback, guides the Mohawk attack. Wrona has completed 84 aerials in 145 attempts for 1,268 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Mohawk has scored at least 31 points in three of its four wins this season.
NO. 6 WILMINGTON (3-6) VS. NO. 3 MERCYHURST PREP (6-4), 7 P.M. AT ERIE VETERANS STADIUM
This is a District 10, Class 2A contest.
The Greyhounds own 42 District 10 playoff victories. This will be the first meeting between the schools.
Wilmington, which was idle last week, finished 2-5 in Region 2-2A/3A action.
“District 10 re-did the regions for this cycle,” Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian said. “It’s one of the strongest regions across the state; rock solid, top to bottom.
“That’s been a factor this season. Now that the playoffs are starting, every team is 0-0. These are one-week Super Bowls. It’s an opportunity for our team to show what we’re made of, show our resiliency, and to show we’ve grown throughout the season.”
The Lakers enter the postseason on a roll. They have outscored their last three opponents — all Class 1A foes — 160-0.
“Mercyhurst Prep is an outstanding opponent,” Phillian said. “They’re very sound fundamentally and schematically on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively, they have a really efficient passing game. They can go up and down the field on you in a hurry. The quarterback does a great job with his arm and can hurt you with his legs on designed runs. Defensively, they fly to the ball and locate the ball. They really get down hill in a hurry.”
Ben Miller, a 5-10, 185-pound junior fullback/linebacker, paces Wilmington’s ground game with 520 yards on 106 carries with nine touchdowns.
Injuries have wreaked havoc on the Greyhounds this season. Buddah Book (Jr., RB/LB, 6-0, 174) and Tyler Mikulin (Jr., RB/LB, 5-9, 210) have been out of the lineup with injuries, but the duo could be back on the field for the matchup against Mercyhurst Prep.
“If you look at the end of our season, we had some guys out due to injury,” Phillian said. “Hopefully, Buddah Book and Tyler Mikulin will be able to play Saturday night.
“Any time you get a key player back, that goes a long way to positive momentum.”
Mercyhurst Prep quarterback David Bahm has thrown for 1,668 yards and 19 scores.
Wilmington scored just six total points in the first half of its seven region matchups this season.
“Getting off to a strong start is very important,” Phillian said. “It’s even more important in the playoffs.
“In the playoffs, there is no next week if you get off to a bad start. It’s really paramount to get out of the gate strong.”
The Greyhounds are looking to avoid a six-game losing streak. Wilmington hasn’t finished under .500 since posting a 4-5 mark in 2002.
“We have to limit the mistakes. We have to limit our turnovers and penalties,” Phillian said. “We have to limit their big play and keep the ball in front of us.
“Offensively, we have to sustain drives. We can’t be three-and-out.”
The winner moves on to meet Sharpsville next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.