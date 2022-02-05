The Shenango High softball program finally has a coach.
Lucia Fee, a 2013 Mohawk High graduate, was tabbed to succeed Pat Quahliero as the Lady Wildcats’ coach. Quahliero stepped down after the 2021 season.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity,” Fee said. “I know they had a good pitcher last year in Mia Edwards. But, we are a very young team. We have a lot of freshmen coming up. I hope I can pass down my knowledge and skills.”
Edwards graduated and will compete collegiately at NCAA Division I Colgate.
This will be Fee’s first varsity head coaching job. She previously served as the junior high coach at Neshannock and at Ellwood City Lincoln, as well as a varsity assistant coach at North Catholic for one season.
“Lucia comes from a good softball background,” Shenango athletic director Jan Budai said. “She’s bringing new energy to the program.
“The board was very receptive to her.”
Fee is a daughter of Steve and RoseAnn Fee. She played third base and catcher for the Lady Warriors in high school, but most prominently at third base. She was a four-year starter for Mohawk.
Fee, who is 27, excelled at Geneva College, graduating in 2017. In college, Fee played mainly third base as well as a utility player.
Last year, the Lady Wildcats finished 16-6 under Quahliero’s direction. Shenango lost to Laurel in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game, 6-5. The Lady Wildcats were eliminated in the first round of the PIAA playoffs by Chestnut Ridge.
Returning to Shenango will be Amy Delaney, who was the team’s coach from 2008 to 2016.
“I’m very familiar with Amy Delaney,” Fee said. “Especially when I was in high school, I played against her Shenango teams.
“She got involved with Silver Creek Stars. I am a former original girl from that program. She helped coach me during that time. It’s great to take her knowledge as a coach. I’m a team player as I’ve played my whole life. She taught me to be determined; to be the best and to be who you can be. If you mess up in the field, take it out on the field when you are at the plate.”
Quahliero submitted his resignation in late July and the position was just filled last month. Fee, though, didn’t waste any time getting started.
“Just to meet the girls and figure out how many freshmen we had coming up,” Fee said of her first steps with the program. “Getting them together to practice and figure out our skillset.
“It’s such a small school, like Mohawk, and a lot of players do play multiple sports. We will make up that time by working hard.”
Fee is focused on trotting out a great product each game.
“I would like to see growth and hard work and to be competitive in any game we play,” she said. “Give 110 percent all of the time.”
