The Shenango High girls basketball team had a big second quarter against Carmichaels thanks to Emilee Fedrizzi and Kylee Rubin which led to a victory on Friday.
Fedrizzi paced the top-seeded Shenango with 22 points while Rubin had 21 of her own to secure a 63-32 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff win at home.
“I thought we played good offensively. We moved the ball well a lot. That’s what we’ve really been working on in practice,” Fedrizzi said. “I feel like something we need to work on is definitely our defense a little bit. Overall, it was a good night.”
Fedrizzi supplied eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals for the Lady ‘Cats (19-4 overall) while Rubin grabbed 12 rebounds and three blocks.
“It’s no secret who I’m going to,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said of Fedrizzi and Rubin. “I thought Kylee played a great floor game. I thought (Emilee) found Kylee multiple times as I thought all the other ones did. I thought Ashley DeCarbo played a really sound game. She made some 3s, she made some good passes, defensively she did what I asked her. Kylee’s been doing this for me for two years. She’s a double-double machine. I know she struggled from the foul line, but guess what? I’d put her out on that foul line tomorrow if I had to.”
Fedrizzi became the all-time leader in assists for the program during the game.
“It feels amazing,” Fedrizzi said of her record in assists. “It’s definitely something I take pride in.”
“We knew she needed one (assist) coming into tonight,” LaRocco said. “Everytime I turn around, Janie (Natale’s) broke a record, Kylee’s broke a record, Emilee’s broke a record. That’s what they do. If I would’ve never said anything, Emilee would’ve never known. She’s not that, ‘Knew it. I need to get this record.’ They play and as they play so well they break records. (I’m) proud of her. She’s my point guard and I was a former point guard so her and I’s bond is pretty strong. Boy, I’m glad to have her.”
The game started out slow with Shenango ending the first quarter with a six-point lead over the 16th-seeded Lady Mikes (8-15).
“(We had a) much better second half defensively. I kind of ripped them a little bit at halftime. Somewhere down the road in a big game, you’re going to need to get stops and I thought we were lazy defensively in the first half,” LaRocco said. “Offensively, I thought we were really good. I thought our ball movement was good. All in all, mission accomplished. We came here to win and move on and we’ve done that.”
LaRocco emphasized needing his team to play with a sense of urgency since reaching the playoffs.
“I thought they did (play with a sense of urgency),” LaRocco said. “I thought my non-seniors, Amara DeFrank and Madison Long, played their best games of the year. I thought Amara brought a lot of energy. I thought Maddie was under control. I thought she made good decisions. Even the shots she missed were good shots she’s capable of making. When you’re down Janie (Natale), who’s a big part of what we do, I needed them two to step up and tonight they did that.”
Fedrizzi netted 12 of her 22 points and Rubin made 9 of her 21 in the second quarter. The Lady ‘Cats entered halftime with a 36-21 lead over Carmichaels
“It was really fun,” Fedrizzi said of her second quarter. “I knew going into this game we had a lot of excitement and we knew what our goal was, definitely the win, so we can keep going, keep getting to the WPIAL championship and it was really fun.”
LaRocco commented on the adjustments to defense at halftime.
“I thought we gambled too much in the first half,” LaRocco said. “Instead of hustling to get ahead of the ball, I thought we kind of (rode) in and tried to steal it instead of just keeping them in front of us. In the second half I thought our pressure was much better. We played a little bit smarter defensively because our effort was there in the first half.”
The one thing Carmichaels excelled at on the hardwood against Shenango was free throws. The Lady Mikes netted 75 percent of their shots from the charity stripe while Shenango was only 36 percent at the line.
“Free-throw shooting leaves a lot to be desired,” LaRocco said. “We’ll be here tomorrow working on that.”
Rubin sank a free throw in the third quarter with 1:43 left to force the mercy rule. LaRocco started taking his starters out in the fourth quarter and allowed senior Janie Natale to get her sneakers on the home-court hardwood one last time.
“She’s not out the rest of the season,” LaRocco said of Natale. “She does have a stress fracture in her foot. We found that out today. They did some things for her. We’re just basically taking it day by day.”
The Lady ‘Cats will face off against eighth-seeded Brentwood on Wednesday at a location and time still to be announced.
“As soon as this place clears out I will be watching Brentwood,” LaRocco said. “I don’t know anything about them, but in two hours, I promise you, I’ll know everything about them.”
