The Shenango High football team rallied for an emotional win on Friday and at the center of that win was Colton Fedrizzi.
Fedrizzi, a senior wide receiver and linebacker, posted 167 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 13 tackles and an interception to lift the Wildcats to a 24-19 nonsection win over Riverside. In the second quarter, Fedrizzi’s teammate, Michael Egetoe, was life flighted after suffering a serious injury in the second quarter.
“It was a really emotional game. Right at the get-go, we had players down and it just happened like that all game,” Fedrizzi said. “There was never one second where me or anybody else felt that we weren’t in the game or we were going to lose. We always felt like, ‘This is our game. We’re going to do it for our teammates,’ and that’s what we did. It was, ‘Do it for Mike.’”
All three of Fedrizzi’s touchdown passes came from Shenango’s Sam Myers.
“Sam, he’s obviously a backup quarterback, he came in, stepped up and was ready to play. I’ve been playing with him since I was in the third grade,” Fedrizzi said. “We’ve had a connection all of my life. It was nothing I wasn’t used to. We were ready to go.”
For his efforts, Fedrizzi was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“Colton’s a great player for us and a great athlete for the last few years. He’s played multiple positions for us. This year, we decided to try and get him on the edge a little bit and use his height and speed,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “We were fortunate to get him the ball and he made a play after catching the ball. He’s very, very athletic defensively. He’s double-digit tackles every game. He stands out on film and if you’re going against us as an offense you have to know where 35 is, for sure.”
A son of Bob and Karla Fedrizzi, the senior has been playing football since the third grade, but said the wide receiver position, “is new for me this year.”
“Based on our personnel and the kids that we have on the team, we always try to put our best 11 out there every time the ball is snapped,” Graham said on placing Fedrizzi at the wide receiver position. “We thought that he was a big threat at receiver for us this year with his height, speed and agility. There are some formations where he comes down and he’s an extra tight end for us, but we like him on the edge.”
Fedrizzi said the season has been good so far.
“I think our team has been doing great with all of the adversity we faced and all of the heart we put into this game,” Fedrizzi said. “It’s looking like we’re going to have a great season.”
Fedrizzi said the biggest strength the Wildcats have this season is, “Our heart. Our will to win the game,” and said what needs improved moving forward is, “Alignment. Knowing what to do and when to do it.”
Fedrizzi is one of eight seniors on Shenango’s roster.
“We’re all best friends. We’re together not just at football practice, but outside of school every weekend. We’re a great group of friends,” Fedrizzi said. “Underclassmen, there’s no such thing as that on this team. Everybody’s part of the team. But, they’ve been doing great. They’re getting time and they’re getting it at practice and really helping us out.”
Fedrizzi said his main focus during the offseason was working out in the weight room, eating right, gaining weight and getting more speed and strength.
“Strength-wise, he had a really great offseason in the weight room as did most of our team,” Graham said. “He’s very noninjury prone...if that’s a thing. He very rarely gets hurt and if he does he still plays through it. He’s a very tough kid mentally and physically and I’m glad he’s on our side.”
Fedrizzi also competes in track and field at Shenango. He is hoping to captured first-team honors as a linebacker and wide receiver for his senior season.
“He’s not very vocal, but he leads by his actions,” Graham said of Fedrizzi. “When you see him on the field it’s 100-percent effort every single play. The younger kids see that and try to replicate that. They see what it takes — in the offseason and when you get on the field — to be successful as a player here.”
Fedrizzi said he is going to attend college, but is currently undecided on where he wants to go.
