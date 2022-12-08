FARRELL — It didn’t take long for the Farrell boys basketball team to create some breathing room.
The Steelers powered past Wilmington 71-23 on Wednesday night at Farrell High School in their first game of the year.
Farrell’s Malachi Owens led all scorers with 13 points with three rebounds. Danny Odem added 11 points with a pair of rebounds with an assist, Lamont Samuels scored eight points and Kylon Wilson and Kabron Smith each scored six points.
For Wilmington (0-2), Anthony Reed led the way with nine points and three rebounds. Colin Hill scored six points and brought down five boards.
The Steelers held a slight 29-27 rebounding advantage, but it was key moments that made crashing the glass important. Farrell took advantage of second-chance opportunities to help build a 26-7 first-quarter lead.
“At that point, it’s like blood in the water to Farrell,” Wilmington head coach Robb Shimrack said. “They’re gonna come get you.”
The game was tied at 5 a little over a minute into the game. But Farrell (1-0) went on a 15-0 run with 6:16 left to swing momentum its way. The Steelers turned defense into offense, getting hands in passing lanes, which transitioned into breakaway chances.
“The kids played hard today. That’s all I can ask for,” Farrell head coach Myron Lowe said. “Came out played hard and they fought.”
The Steelers continued to apply pressure on the Greyhounds. They led 45-15 at halftime, forcing the running clock to start in the third quarter.
From that point, some younger guys got some experience. The Hounds started to get a few more in the hoop, but the damage was done.
“We try to emphasize three things: limit the turnovers, box out on defense and just play smart,” Lowe said. “I tell them if they do the little things, they’ll win.
“The boxing out, the rebounding, the talking on defense. We try to emphasize doing the small things in the game.”
The aggressive but controlled style of play from the Steelers in the opening minutes was something Lowe wanted to install into the program last season.
It was his first year as the coach of the Steelers, but now he believes his team is ready to execute the change in scheme.
“Tried to implement (that style of play) last year,” Lowe said. “I was actually trying to change the way they were playing before last year. I think they got it this year.
“I think the guys are buying into what we want to do. Get easy buckets. That’s the way we want to play.”
