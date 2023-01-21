The Mohawk High boys basketball team hosted Shenango on Friday in front of a packed gymnasium.
Thanks to Bobby Fadden, the Warriors cruised to a 78-64 nonsection win over Shenango. Fadden paced Mohawk with 31 points and was 20 for 23 from the free-throw line.
“I was just getting to the rim. The coaches were telling me that it was going to be tough (for Shenango) to stay in front of me,” Fadden said. “They had nobody that could guard Jay (Wrona) or I or stay in front of us. We knew if we could get to the rim, the fouls were going to be called.”
“He made a bigger impact than just the free throws. His impact was felt. Those free throws were coming by getting to the rim,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said of Fadden. “That’s where he was scoring tonight — being super aggressive at getting to the rim and not settling for a perimeter jumper. We felt tonight he could get to the rim almost whenever he wanted to.”
Shenango (10-4 overall) coach Bob McQuiston was absent due to sickness and Mike Othites took the helm as interim coach for the team.
“You never want that to decide the game and it did,” Othites said of Mohawk’s free throws. “I think even before that our transition defense was not good. They beat us down the floor a lot and that’s not what we really wanted. Some of their other guys hit some 3s early and that did hurt a little bit, too. Obviously, we wanted to try and control Fadden and Wrona because they’re the two biggies, but their other guys stepped up. I think our on-ball defense needed to be better and definitely our transition defense wasn’t good. I think that was the difference.”
After a back-and-forth game in the first quarter, Mohawk secured a seven-point lead and didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the game.
O’Lare praised other players and the roles they played in the game.
“Jay and Bobby, they are our scorers night in and night out, but there’s not enough talk about the other kids. What both Hopper boys (Keigan and Mason Hopper) do for us, what our bench does, what Deven (Sudziak) does,” O’Lare said. “Obviously, your scorers get the most talk and rightfully so, but I don’t think there’s enough talk about the other kids sometimes. Jay and Bobby have been leading us with the points throughout the year but the roles of each kid is different. Some kids are out there and their role is not to score.
“I thought Dante (Retort) did a good job when he was in the game on Brody (McQuiston).
“I thought we understood when we switched off on guys for the most part what the responsibility was for that player because we don’t just stay with one guy the entire night.”
Shenango’s Braden Zeigler netted a couple of 3-pointers near the end of the second quarter to narrow Mohawk’s lead to 33-28 and forced O’Lare to call a timeout with 2:16 remaining.
“The timeout was called. We don’t typically call them in the first half and we needed one for a break,” O’Lare said. “It just seemed like they were getting away a little bit so it was time to stop and guard defensively. Then, we came out and made some offensive plays.
The break seemed to work with the Warriors (14-1) ending the first half with a 44-32 lead.
“Obviously, I talked about the transition defense. They move quick. You look at Wrona and Fadden and they’re flying. I don’t think we did a good enough job of that,” Othities said of halftime adjustments. “We were trying to get the ball inside a little more which we did but when you don’t knock them down...we couldn’t get back into it.”
Mohawk’s Keigan Hopper came alive in the second half of the game. Hopper posted 12 of his 20 points in the second half.
“I think sometimes we’re a hard matchup. We were definitely nervous with those guys and their size,” O’Lare said. “We said they present interior mismatches for us, but we felt they had to match us too on the perimeter with a lot of guards out there. Keigan was really aggressive at the rim tonight, finished really well. I think whenever the attention went to Jay and Bobby, Keigan was able to make some hay on that.”
At the end of the third quarter, Mohawk kept Shenango’s offense at bay and increased their lead over the team by 22 points. Othites and O’Lare signaled the end of the game by taking out their starters with less than two minutes left in the fourth.
Brody McQuiston paced Shenango with 29 points.
“He’s a McQuiston. I coached his dad and they give all they can,” Othities said of McQuiston “He’s invaluable to us. Obviously, we need him down low, but we just needed to support him with (some 3s). Normally we make some 3s but I don’t think we made too many tonight so it hurt.”
