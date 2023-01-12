The Shenango High and Laurel girls basketball teams were looking to win some Lawrence County bragging rights on Wednesday.
An explosive second half propelled the Lady Spartans to a 51-32 nonsection victory against Shenango.
“We’ve been strong in the third quarter and today was the same. We just turned it up a couple of levels,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said. “Even the fourth quarter we finished, I thought, pretty strong. I thought the pressure affected them in the third quarter. I thought we did well in the first half but I thought we did a much better job in the second half and turned it up a little bit.”
Laurel entered the third quarter and found a shooting rhythm to net 17 points to Shenango’s seven.
“Give (Laurel) all the credit. They’re good. They’re ranked one in triple A for a reason,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “I thought we got a little tired. I think my girls played iron-man minutes and it showed a little bit. Fatigue makes cowards of us all, isn’t that the saying? As far as our effort and competitiveness, I couldn’t be prouder of my kids. We didn’t make some shots in the third quarter in that long stretch, but we battled.
“If you ask Coach Marcantino, who I have nothing but respect for, he knew he was in a dogfight for a while and that’s all we ask. We ask our kids to play hard and I told them afterwards, ‘Couldn’t be prouder. Am I disappointed? Sure I am.’ But if they give that effort night in and night out, we’ll beat a lot of teams.”
The Lady Spartans tacked on 15 more points in the fourth quarter to pull away with the victory.
The Lady ‘Cats (9-4 overall) started out the first half with numerous reversal passes to keep Laurel’s defense at bay.
“We knew a quick reversal would probably get the ball in Emilee’s (Fedrizzi) hands and then we would have that side. It pretty much worked to perfection,” LaRocco said. “I think as we got tired we kind of forgot what we were trying (to do). That’s not an excuse at all. Like I said, I give Laurel all the credit in the world. They beat us tonight. Once things kind of snowballed, we kind of reverted to bad habits and against good teams — they’ll make you pay.”
Laurel’s Danielle Pontius sank a field goal to tie the game at 12 in the first quarter before Shenango’s Kylee Rubin netted a basket at the end of the quarter to take a two-point lead. Pontius paced Laurel (11-1) with 15 points.
“Our coach actually said that they were impressed with all the tips they gave us at halftime and how we actually converted and showed that in the second half. We were kind of frustrated after the second quarter knowing that we were down,” Pontius said. “We were really ready to come out for the second half and try to get back at them. We always say our offense stems from our defense. Once we start picking up the defense, our tempo, we’re in rhythm and then our shots fall.”
“She’s just a good floor leader,” Marcantino said of Pontius. “She passes the ball and gets everyone moving. She did a real good job of getting our motion going in our man-to-man offense.”
Regan Atkins and Johnna Hill chipped in 11 points apiece for the Lady Spartans.
“Those two have been doing a great job scoring,” Marcantino said of Atkins and Hill. “Their overall game has been very good — both of them. I’m just happy with the team overall and the way we stuck together and worked hard on the defensive end. I couldn’t be more proud of the whole group working together.”
Rubin supplied eight offensive rebounds and seven defensive rebounds for the Lady ‘Cats.
“That’s the Kylee Rubin that I know — the double-double machine from last year,” LaRocco said. “I think we’ve seen so much zone that it kind of frustrates Kylee because they’re doing it to take her out of the game. When you have a big like Kylee to play that kind of zone it’s tough to get her the ball. The look I saw when I walked in here and talked to Kylee for the first time today, I knew Kylee Rubin was ready to rumble. I’m proud of everybody on my team. They gave great effort and we’ll learn from this and get better from it.”
Both teams posted seven points in the second quarter to keep Shenango leading by two points while heading into halftime.
“I just told them that, ‘We need to continue to do what we’re doing but turn it up,’ and ‘This is our quarter.’ They really got after it in the third and that’s where I thought the difference was,” Marcantino said. “I thought we pressured them, had some turnovers and then we got some easy ones. I don’t think we got too many easy ones in the first half. The second half, we got some more easy layups I think because of the pressure.”
Janie Natale paced Shenango with 14 points.
“She’s been really shooting it well and it’s no accident,” LaRocco said of Natale. “Janie puts a lot of time in and takes this game very seriously. When Janie’s making two, three, four 3s we’re pretty good...shoot good, look good. I couldn’t be prouder of Janie. I could ask her to do a thousand things on the basketball court and she’ll just shake her head yes and try to the best of her ability.”
